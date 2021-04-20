Former Braves on new teams: How they’re doing

Checking in on how some players from the 2020 Braves are faring with new teams so far this season:
Mark Melancon: The Braves’ closer last season, he is thriving in the same role with San Diego. He’s 6-for-6 in save opportunities after pitching a perfect ninth inning to close out the Padres’ 5-2 win over the Dodgers on Sunday. He has allowed just one run and three hits in nine innings of work, striking out seven and walking none. He is tied for the MLB lead in saves. The Padres signed him in February to a free-agent contract paying him a guaranteed $2 million this year, plus a $5 million mutual option (with a $1 million buyout) for 2022. He also can earn up to another $2 million per year in performance bonuses based on games finished.
Adam Duvall: The Braves’ second-leading home-run hitter last season, he has four homers and 11 RBIs through Miami’s first 17 games. Notably, he accumulated the bulk of those numbers – three of the homers and nine of the RBIs – during a series against the Braves at Truist Park last week. Duvall is hitting .224 (11-for-49) with an .841 OPS, including .500 (7-for-14) with a 1.848 OPS against the Braves. The outfielder signed a free-agent contract with the Marlins for a guaranteed $5 million ($9 million if a mutual option for a second year is exercised) after being non-tendered by the Braves.
Darren O’Day: After pitching effectively for the Braves last season, O’Day is now in the New York Yankees’ bullpen. (The Braves open a two-game series against the Yankees, who are in last place in the AL East with a 5-10 record, on Tuesday night in New York.) O’Day allowed his first run of the season Sunday on a ninth-inning homer by Tampa Bay’s Joey Wendle. Still, he has a 1.50 ERA, having allowed one run on six hits in six innings across seven appearances, striking out seven and walking one. He signed a free-agent contract with the Yankees worth a guaranteed $2.45 million, with second-year options that could push the deal as high as $4.9 million.
Mike Foltynewicz: Dropped from the Braves’ pitching rotation after one start last year, he has made three starts for the Texas Rangers so far this season – one of them excellent and the other two not-so-good. He allowed one run and two hits in seven innings against San Diego on April 11, but overall is 0-3 with a 5.63 ERA. He pitched five innings in his most recent start Friday against Baltimore, allowing seven hits and five runs. He signed a one-year $2 million contract (plus up to $500,000 in incentives) with the Rangers.
Charlie Culberson: After playing sparingly with the Braves last season, the popular utilityman is getting significant playing time with the Rangers. Through the team’s first 16 games, he has started seven at third base and one apiece at second base and shortstop. He has a .250 batting average (8-for-32) with a .773 OPS and two home runs. He made the Texas team in spring training as a non-roster invitee.
(Statistics are through Monday’s games.)