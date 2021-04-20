Former Braves on new teams: How they’re doing

Mark Melancon: The Braves’ closer last season, he is thriving in the same role with San Diego. He’s 6-for-6 in save opportunities after pitching a perfect ninth inning to close out the Padres’ 5-2 win over the Dodgers on Sunday. He has allowed just one run and three hits in nine innings of work, striking out seven and walking none. He is tied for the MLB lead in saves. The Padres signed him in February to a free-agent contract paying him a guaranteed $2 million this year, plus a $5 million mutual option (with a $1 million buyout) for 2022. He also can earn up to another $2 million per year in performance bonuses based on games finished.

Adam Duvall: The Braves’ second-leading home-run hitter last season, he has four homers and 11 RBIs through Miami’s first 17 games. Notably, he accumulated the bulk of those numbers – three of the homers and nine of the RBIs – during a series against the Braves at Truist Park last week. Duvall is hitting .224 (11-for-49) with an .841 OPS, including .500 (7-for-14) with a 1.848 OPS against the Braves. The outfielder signed a free-agent contract with the Marlins for a guaranteed $5 million ($9 million if a mutual option for a second year is exercised) after being non-tendered by the Braves.