Braves outfielder Adam Duvall becomes a free agent

After a trying one-and-a-half seasons with the Braves, Duvall recaptured his form as a legitimate power hitter last season. Duvall hit 16 homers with 33 RBIs, establishing himself as an important part of an offense that could’ve been the best in franchise history over a 162-game pace.

Duvall was tendered the past two winters despite underwhelming production. This time, looking at a sizable raise for Duvall in a shaky market, the Braves elected against tendering him. Duvall was projected to receive anywhere from $4.4 million to $7.1 million in arbitration, according to MLB Trade Rumors, depending on the formula.