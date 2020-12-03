Braves outfielder Adam Duvall becomes a free agent

The Braves non-tendered outfielder Adam Duvall ahead of Wednesday night’s deadline, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution confirmed. Duvall, 32, became a free agent.
After a trying one-and-a-half seasons with the Braves, Duvall recaptured his form as a legitimate power hitter last season. Duvall hit 16 homers with 33 RBIs, establishing himself as an important part of an offense that could’ve been the best in franchise history over a 162-game pace.
Duvall was tendered the past two winters despite underwhelming production. This time, looking at a sizable raise for Duvall in a shaky market, the Braves elected against tendering him. Duvall was projected to receive anywhere from $4.4 million to $7.1 million in arbitration, according to MLB Trade Rumors, depending on the formula.
The Braves are interested in re-signing Duvall, but he’s now free to explore the market. Losing Duvall weakens the Braves’ in-house depth, though the team was expected to add to its outfield mix with or without Duvall. Slugger Marcell Ozuna is a key piece of the puzzle, with the Braves remaining interested in re-signing Ozuna. When the decision is announced regarding the designated hitter in the National League, Ozuna’s market should be clearer.
In the past two seasons, Duvall hit .248/.307/.545 with 26 homers and 52 RBIs. The Braves acquired Duvall at the 2018 trade deadline, but he played in only 74 games for the team before this past season, when he appeared in 57 of the 60 games.