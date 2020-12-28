Rangers sign ex-Brave Charlie Culberson to minor-league deal

Culberson, 31, spent the last three seasons with his hometown Braves. The Rome native was acquired from the Dodgers in the Matt Kemp trade of 2017.

Culberson, who was immensely popular with fans and teammates, hit .265/.314/.454 with 17 homers and 66 RBIs over his Braves tenure. He provided several clutch moments, especially in the 2018 season, when he was an important contributor for a team that unexpectedly won 90 games and the first of three consecutive division titles.