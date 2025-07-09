MLB announced its latest documentary Tuesday, and the subject is sure to pique the interest of Braves fans.

The 90-minute film will highlight former Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman. It is titled “Driven: The Freddie Freeman Story” and is set to air on MLB Network at 8 p.m. July 17.

“It’s stuff that you dream about as a kid doing one day,” Freeman told MLB Network. “To actually have that happen and succeed in that moment, my body’s kind of numb thinking about it.”