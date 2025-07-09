Atlanta Braves
MLB announces documentary featuring former Brave Freddie Freeman

‘Driven: The Freddie Freeman Story’ will air on MLB Network.
The latest MLB documentary will highlight former Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman. “It’s stuff that you dream about as a kid doing one day,” Freeman told MLB Network. (Hyosub Shin/2021)

By Olivia Sayer
31 minutes ago

MLB announced its latest documentary Tuesday, and the subject is sure to pique the interest of Braves fans.

The 90-minute film will highlight former Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman. It is titled “Driven: The Freddie Freeman Story” and is set to air on MLB Network at 8 p.m. July 17.

“It’s stuff that you dream about as a kid doing one day,” Freeman told MLB Network. “To actually have that happen and succeed in that moment, my body’s kind of numb thinking about it.”

The documentary will show “Freeman’s gratitude for his family, resilience through hardship and ongoing pursuit of greatness,” according to a news release from MLB. It will chronicle his path from losing his mother at 10 years old to winning multiple World Series rings, one of them with the Braves.

“Hopefully it’s an inspiration to a lot of people that have lost a parent as a young kid,” Freeman said. “That you can still find the right path and succeed in life.”

The film will also detail Freeman’s “emotional decision” to sign with the Dodgers in free agency in 2022 after spending 12 seasons with the Braves. It will feature interviews with Braves manager Brian Snitker, former teammates Jason Heyward and Dansby Swanson and multiple Dodgers personnel.

Freeman, 35, was named a starter via a fan vote for the 2025 All-Star Game, which will take place at Truist Park. He is batting .303 with 10 home runs and 47 RBIs.

