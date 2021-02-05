Reports: Former Braves starter Mike Foltynewicz signing with Rangers

Former Braves All-Star starter Mike Foltynewicz is joining the Rangers, according to multiple reports Friday. Foltynewicz reportedly received a one-year, major-league deal.
Foltynewicz, 29, spent parts of six seasons with the Braves. The hard-throwing righty was acquired from Houston in the Evan Gattis trade of 2015. After years of teasing his potential, Foltynewicz’s performance peaked in 2018, when he had a 2.85 ERA with 202 strikeouts in 31 starts for the surprise 90-win Braves.
It was an up-and-down experience since, with Foltynewicz getting sent to Triple-A after struggling through the first part of the 2019 season. He returned to the majors with a vengeance, assembling an impressive second half that helped the Braves to their second consecutive National League East title.
Foltynewicz was designated for assignment only one start into the shortened 2020 season. His velocity had taken a large dip, hurting his effectiveness. He spent the remainder of the season at the alternate training site and became a free agent this winter. Foltynewicz recently threw for teams at Georgia Tech.
The rebuilding Rangers are taking a flier on Foltynewicz rediscovering some of his past form. Foltynewicz could be reunited with former Braves teammate Charlie Culberson, who signed a minor-league deal with the Rangers this offseason.