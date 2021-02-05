Reports: Former Braves starter Mike Foltynewicz signing with Rangers

Foltynewicz, 29, spent parts of six seasons with the Braves. The hard-throwing righty was acquired from Houston in the Evan Gattis trade of 2015. After years of teasing his potential, Foltynewicz’s performance peaked in 2018, when he had a 2.85 ERA with 202 strikeouts in 31 starts for the surprise 90-win Braves.

It was an up-and-down experience since, with Foltynewicz getting sent to Triple-A after struggling through the first part of the 2019 season. He returned to the majors with a vengeance, assembling an impressive second half that helped the Braves to their second consecutive National League East title.