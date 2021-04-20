Braves set to begin two-game series vs. Yankees

If you think times are rough in Atlanta, wait until you see the state of the Braves’ next opponent.
The Braves open a two-game series Tuesday in New York against the slumping Yankees, who have lost five in a row and sit at 5-10. It’s the Yankees’ worst start since 1997.
Naturally, there’s a flurry of overreactions in New York, where expectations are always World Series or bust. The Yankees were swept by the low-budget Rays over the weekend, the same team that eliminated them from the postseason last October. The Yankees were off Monday, which provided a needed breather.
The Braves, meanwhile, won two of three in Chicago against the Cubs. Their offense has improved since manager Brian Snitker’s lineup change April 13, but the team is off to a mediocre start at 7-9. Their bigger concern is injuries, which have depleted the Braves’ depth in the past 10 days. It’s possible they’ll be without outfielder Ronald Acuna for both games in New York as he rests after suffering a mild abdominal strain.
When the Braves finish their brief series against the Yankees, they’ll have another off day Thursday before opening their second homestand Friday against the Diamondbacks.
