Braves set to begin two-game series vs. Yankees

The Braves open a two-game series Tuesday in New York against the slumping Yankees, who have lost five in a row and sit at 5-10. It’s the Yankees’ worst start since 1997.

Naturally, there’s a flurry of overreactions in New York, where expectations are always World Series or bust. The Yankees were swept by the low-budget Rays over the weekend, the same team that eliminated them from the postseason last October. The Yankees were off Monday, which provided a needed breather.