Braves stock surges on vaccine hopes

The price of publicly traded shares of stock in the Braves rose sharply Monday after the release of encouraging data about a potential coronavirus vaccine.
Braves stock soared 16% to a closing price of $24.83 for the most commonly traded Series C shares (ticker symbol BATRK). It closed Friday at $21.39 before Monday’s $3.44 gain.
The stock had traded at almost $30 per share early this year, but dropped as low as $13.20 shortly after the COVID-19 pandemic shut down Major League Baseball in March.
The Braves, like other MLB teams, have suffered dramatic declines in revenue this year as the regular-season schedule was cut from 162 games to 60 and played without fans in attendance.
Through the first nine months of the year, the Braves’ revenue was down a total of $299 million from the same point last year. The team’s revenue plummeted 95% in the April-through-June quarter, from $208 million to $11 million, and fell 48% in the July-through-September quarter, from $212 million to $110 million.
Team owner Liberty Media issued Braves tracking stock in 2016, enabling investors to buy and sell shares in the team on the Nasdaq exchange separately from the rest of the Colorado-based company.
The Braves are one of the few U.S. pro sports franchises with publicly traded shares. Stock in Madison Square Garden Sports, which owns the New York Knicks and New York Rangers, rose 11% on Monday.