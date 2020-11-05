Braves' latest financial results: Revenue falls 48% in third quarter

The results were at least an improvement over the April-through-June period, during which no games were played and the Braves posted a 95% drop in revenue (from $208 million to $11 million) and an operating loss of $26 million before depreciation and amortization.

“The majority of Braves revenue in 2020 was recognized during the third quarter, compared to an ordinary 162-game season with revenue recognized primarily over the second and third quarters” Liberty Media said Thursday. “In the fourth quarter, the Braves do not expect to generate material revenue associated with the postseason given the structure of the MLB playoffs to accommodate COVID safety protocols, but the Braves will incur modest expense due to travel and other associated costs.”

The Braves carried $714 million in debt as of Sept. 30, down slightly from $718 million three months earlier, according to Liberty Media.

