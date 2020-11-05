Braves' latest financial results: Revenue falls 48% in third quarter

Braves owner Liberty Media disclosed the team’s financial results for the July-through-September quarter Thursday, showing continued and predictable weakness amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The Braves' revenue for the quarter tumbled 48% from the same period in 2019, falling from $212 million to $110 million.
With no fans in the stands for games at Truist Park in 2020, revenue during the third quarter came mostly from local and national broadcasting rights deals, sponsorships and other shared MLB revenue streams.
The Braves' operating profit before depreciation and amortization declined 87% in the July-September quarter, falling to $6 million from $46 million in the same period last year.
While revenue was down sharply, operating expenses also were down, largely because player salaries were prorated to reflect the shorter season.
The results were at least an improvement over the April-through-June period, during which no games were played and the Braves posted a 95% drop in revenue (from $208 million to $11 million) and an operating loss of $26 million before depreciation and amortization.
“The majority of Braves revenue in 2020 was recognized during the third quarter, compared to an ordinary 162-game season with revenue recognized primarily over the second and third quarters” Liberty Media said Thursday. “In the fourth quarter, the Braves do not expect to generate material revenue associated with the postseason given the structure of the MLB playoffs to accommodate COVID safety protocols, but the Braves will incur modest expense due to travel and other associated costs.”
The Braves carried $714 million in debt as of Sept. 30, down slightly from $718 million three months earlier, according to Liberty Media.
More details to come on this story.