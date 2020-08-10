Braves’ finances hit hard: 95% drop in revenue; employee pay cuts

“When we can’t have fans (at games), and with all the other impacts COVID brings, it creates a very difficult financial situation for us. We were grateful that all of our organization understood, but nonetheless it doesn’t make it any easier. It’s just a really difficult situation.”

The pay cuts are expected to be in place at least through the end of the year. Other expenses also have been reduced.

“We have done our best to manage all operational expenses down, given the fact we have significantly less revenue coming in,” Schiller said. “(From) the very beginning of this, there has been an aggressive effort to manage all of our expenses, and that has continued to this day and will continue until we emerge out of this.”

Braves players, like others across MLB, are being paid their full prorated salaries for each game played. But with the regular-season schedule cut from 162 games to 60, they will receive no more than 37% of their contracted salary this year. The Braves’ player payroll, which was to have been around $150 million for a full season, is currently projected to be about $55 million if 60 games are completed.

As one of the few U.S. sports franchises with publicly traded stock, the Braves are required to disclose financial information that most teams keep private. Monday’s disclosures figure to draw attention across the sports business landscape as the first extensive public accounting of the financial impact of the pandemic on a team.

Liberty Media divides the Braves’ revenue into two categories – that from baseball and that from real estate development in The Battery Atlanta. In the second quarter, baseball revenue plummeted 97%, falling from $198 million in the same period last year to $5 million. Development revenue tumbled 40%, from $10 million to $6 million.

No games were played in the April-through-June quarter, compared to 85 (41 at home) in the same period last year. The Braves’ 2020 season originally was scheduled to begin in late March, but the start was delayed until July 24. Although games now are being played, many revenue streams – ticket sales, concessions, parking, etc. -- remain shut off as no fans are being allowed in stadiums.

As of June 30, the Braves had debt of $718 million, up from $698 million on March 31. Most of the debt is related to the construction of Truist Park and The Battery. Liberty said that as of June 30 the Braves were “expected to be out of compliance with certain debt covenants” and were “in ongoing discussions with counterparties to its operating credit facilities and debt related to ballpark funding to obtain waivers and covenant modifications.”

Liberty also said that as of June 30, the Braves had liquidity of $329 million in cash, restricted cash, cash equivalents and revolver credit capacity.

Please check back later today for more on this story.