Braves sign veteran lefty Drew Smyly to one-year deal

Smyly had a 3.42 ERA in seven appearances (five starts) for the Giants in 2020. He earned a career-best strikeout rate (37.8 percent), fanning 42 hitters in 26-1/3 innings. His 14.35 strikeouts-per-nine-innings led pitchers who made five or more starts. He also held opposing hitters to a .198/.261/.297 mark.

It was an encouraging rebound campaign for Smyly, who had a 6.24 ERA in 25 appearances across 2019 for the Rangers and Phillies. That was his first season back after missing 2017 and 2018 following Tommy John surgery. Smyly was formerly a promising young pitcher for the Tigers and Rays, earning a 3.74 ERA (3.82 FIP) from 2012-2016 before injuries derailed his career.