Braves sign veteran lefty Drew Smyly to one-year deal

The Braves have struck quickly this offseason, just as they did last winter. They signed 31-year-old lefty Drew Smyly to a one-year, $11 million deal Monday afternoon.
Smyly had a 3.42 ERA in seven appearances (five starts) for the Giants in 2020. He earned a career-best strikeout rate (37.8 percent), fanning 42 hitters in 26-1/3 innings. His 14.35 strikeouts-per-nine-innings led pitchers who made five or more starts. He also held opposing hitters to a .198/.261/.297 mark.
It was an encouraging rebound campaign for Smyly, who had a 6.24 ERA in 25 appearances across 2019 for the Rangers and Phillies. That was his first season back after missing 2017 and 2018 following Tommy John surgery. Smyly was formerly a promising young pitcher for the Tigers and Rays, earning a 3.74 ERA (3.82 FIP) from 2012-2016 before injuries derailed his career.
The Braves are banking on Smyly continuing the upward trajectory he showed this past season. They were expected to pursue rotation help after enduring seemingly endless starting pitching issues throughout the 60-game season. The Braves have only two starters, Max Fried and Ian Anderson, who should be considered “locks” for the 2021 opening-day rotation. Mike Soroka, who tore his Achilles in August, would be the third if he’s healthy. Youngster Kyle Wright likely will also be among that group.
Smyly, an Arkansas native, gives the team a middle-of-the-rotation option with some upside, if his 2020 was a sign of what’s to come. He also gives the starting staff another lefty to pair with Fried. The Braves tried a similar method last offseason in signing veteran lefty Cole Hamels to a one-year, $18 million deal, but injuries squandered Hamels’ short Braves career.
The Braves reinvested a chunk of Hamels’ cleared money into Smyly. It continues the franchise’s recent trend of healthy one-year free-agent commitments, which retains the team’s flexibility and spares it great risk. Rotation-wise, the Braves have tried to balance their youth with short-term veteran additions in the past two seasons.
This was the Braves’ second signing of the offseason. They re-signed long-reliever Josh Tomlin earlier this month. It should be another busy winter for the National League runner-ups: The Braves will need to either keep or replace free-agent slugger Marcell Ozuna and keep or replace key relievers Mark Melancon and Shane Greene. They’ll continue exploring rotation help and bench upgrades.