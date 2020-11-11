Report: Braves re-sign reliever Josh Tomlin

Tomlin, 36, has been a steady presence in the Braves bullpen the past two seasons. He was a pleasant surprise in 2019, cementing himself as an important contributor to a 97-win team, and the Braves brought him back on a one-year minor-league deal as spring training opened in February. He served a similarly important role in the shortened campaign.

In 2019, Tomlin appeared in 51 games (one start), posting a 3.74 ERA and 1.122 WHIP across 79 1/3 innings. He had a 4.76 ERA in 17 games (39-2/3 innings) this season, which included five starts because of the Braves’ decimated rotation.