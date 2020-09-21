Cole Hamels out for season with shoulder fatigue

The Braves placed Hamels on the 10-day injured list with left shoulder fatigue, ending his season. Hamels was set to make his second start Tuesday, the middle of three scheduled outings to build him up for the postseason.

“Cole came in a little after 4 p.m., closer to 4:30, and just said his shoulder didn’t have the strength behind it,” general manager Alex Anthopoulos said. “He threw a side (session) after the Baltimore game and didn’t have or express any concerns. But he came in here to the training staff, around 4:30 or so, and we made the decision. He didn’t think he would be good to go tomorrow.”