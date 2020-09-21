Cole Hamels out for season with shoulder fatigue

The hopes of the Braves and Cole Hamels that the left-hander could be a postseason difference maker abruptly ended Monday.
The Braves placed Hamels on the 10-day injured list with left shoulder fatigue, ending his season. Hamels was set to make his second start Tuesday, the middle of three scheduled outings to build him up for the postseason.
“Cole came in a little after 4 p.m., closer to 4:30, and just said his shoulder didn’t have the strength behind it,” general manager Alex Anthopoulos said. “He threw a side (session) after the Baltimore game and didn’t have or express any concerns. But he came in here to the training staff, around 4:30 or so, and we made the decision. He didn’t think he would be good to go tomorrow.”
Since signing a one-year, $18 million deal with the Braves last winter, Hamels has battled shoulder and triceps injuries that have prevented him from pitching in games. He made his long-anticipated debut last week, allowing three runs on three hits in 3-1/3 innings against the Orioles, but that will be all for his short-lived Braves career.
“We had it lined up to get him these three outings to build up,” Anthopoulos said. “And right now, with him not being able to make the start tomorrow, we’re going to make changes in terms of our (postseason) player pool and things like that. We’ve already started the process with MLB in terms of our 40-man player pool and so on.”
Hamels, 36, will be a free agent after the season. He’s had a 15-year career with the Phillies, Rangers, Cubs and Braves.
The Braves recalled right-hander Bryse Wilson to fill Hamels' vacated roster spot. They have not announced Tuesday’s new starter.