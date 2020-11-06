Braves win franchise-record four Silver Slugger awards

Freeman, who’s the favorite for NL MVP after producing the best season of his career, hit .341 with 13 homers and an MLB-leading 23 doubles. He posted a .640 slugging percentage, which ranked second in the majors (Juan Soto, 695). Freeman had 53 RBIs and scored 51 runs while playing in all 60 games.

Acuna hit 11 doubles and 14 homers with 29 RBIs and a .987 OPS. He played in 46 of the 60 games, posting potent offensive numbers despite experiencing wrist soreness for a chunk of the campaign. Last season, Acuna became the youngest Brave to win a Silver Slugger and only the third player in NL history to win one at age 21 or younger (Albert Pujols, Fernando Valenzuela). Acuna was also a Gold Glove finalist this season.

The Dodgers' Mookie Betts and the Nationals' Soto were the other NL Silver Slugger outfielders.

The NL’s adoption of the DH worked wonders for the Braves, thanks to Ozuna. The free-agent signee hit .338/.431/.636 and led the NL in homers (18) and RBIs (56). His 1.067 OPS was the highest of his career.

If not for Freeman, Ozuna likely would have drawn more attention as an MVP candidate (he’s still expected to place in the top five of balloting). The slugger, who turns 30 next week, currently is a free agent. The Braves have publicly expressed a desire to re-sign him.

D’Arnaud had by far his best offensive season, hitting .321/.386/.533 with nine homers and 34 RBIs in 44 games. He primarily hit cleanup for the Braves, rounding out the mighty top four of the lineup. He’s the fourth Braves catcher to win a Silver Slugger, joining Javy Lopez (2003), Johnny Estrada (2004) and Brian McCann (2006, 2008-11).