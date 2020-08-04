Mike Soroka injured, leaves start vs. Mets

Braves starter Mike Soroka sustained an injury to what appeared to be the area around his right foot during Monday’s game against the Mets. Soroka stayed down for a moment and was helped off the field.
Soroka delivered a pitch to J.D. Davis in the third inning. Davis hit a ground ball, and Soroka immediately tried to run off the mound to cover first for a potential double play. Soroka fell awkwardly during the transition. He briefly stood up and tried to walk but limped. He sat down again until he was helped off the field.
Chris Rusin replaced Soroka and finished the inning. The Mets scored four times in the inning, taking a 4-0 lead.
Soroka, who turns 23 on Tuesday, made his first opening-day start this season. The right-hander was an All-Star in 2019 and accumulated a 2.68 ERA across 29 starts.
