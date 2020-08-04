Mike Soroka injured, leaves start vs. Mets

Soroka delivered a pitch to J.D. Davis in the third inning. Davis hit a ground ball, and Soroka immediately tried to run off the mound to cover first for a potential double play. Soroka fell awkwardly during the transition. He briefly stood up and tried to walk but limped. He sat down again until he was helped off the field.

Chris Rusin replaced Soroka and finished the inning. The Mets scored four times in the inning, taking a 4-0 lead.