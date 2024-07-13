Braves’ Marcell Ozuna sets Atlanta franchise record for RBIs before All-Star break

SAN DIEGO – Marcell Ozuna holds an Atlanta franchise record.
Since the Braves moved to Atlanta in 1966, the most RBIs a player had tallied before the All-Star break was 75 – done by Ozuna this season and Andruw Jones in 2006.
Ozuna now stands alone.
In the fifth inning, he launched a solo home run off Padres starter Matt Waldron. It was Ozuna’s 76th RBI in the team’s first 93 games.
The Braves will play on Saturday and Sunday before the All-Star break, so Ozuna can add to his record.
About the Author
Editors' Picks
Credit: AP
The Latest