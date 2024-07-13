Atlanta Braves

Braves’ Marcell Ozuna sets Atlanta franchise record for RBIs before All-Star break

Atlanta Braves designated hitter Marcell Ozuna (20) celebrates with teammates after a two-run home run in the first inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Saturday, July 6, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brett Davis)

Credit: Brett Davis/AP

By
30 minutes ago

SAN DIEGO – Marcell Ozuna holds an Atlanta franchise record.

Since the Braves moved to Atlanta in 1966, the most RBIs a player had tallied before the All-Star break was 75 – done by Ozuna this season and Andruw Jones in 2006.

Ozuna now stands alone.

In the fifth inning, he launched a solo home run off Padres starter Matt Waldron. It was Ozuna’s 76th RBI in the team’s first 93 games.

The Braves will play on Saturday and Sunday before the All-Star break, so Ozuna can add to his record.

About the Author

Justin Toscano

Justin Toscano is the Braves beat writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

