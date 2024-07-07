Reynaldo Lopez, Chris Sale, Marcell Ozuna are All-Star Game bound

Sale is 11-3 with a 2.71 ERA in his first season with the Braves. He is now an eight-time all-star and gets his first nod since 2018. The left-hander was an all-star seven straight seasons from 2012-18 with the White Sox and Red Sox.

However, he missed the 2020 season and was limited to 151 innings over the last three seasons. Sale has already thrown 99-2/3 innings this season.

In December, the Braves traded for the 35-year-old Sale, sending highly-touted prospect Vaughn Grissom to the Red Sox. He signed a two-year, $38 million contract extension after the deal.

“It’s definitely satisfying,” Sale said of the honor. “I appreciate it for sure. You go through some years like I had and you start thinking this could be a possibility again and to be in this position again … having a team take a chance on me again. It wasn’t an easy trigger to pull, I’m assuming, because of what it looked like previously. They gave me a chance and I’m happy to do this for them.”

Lopez will be a first-time all-star. He does so returning to the starting rotation after spending the past four seasons as a reliever.

Lopez is now 7-2 record and major league low 1.71 ERA following his win over the Phillies on Sunday.

“I had the support of some friends and some of the guys saying you are definitely going to the All-Star Game this year – and if not, we are protesting,” Lopez said. “My goal was always to have good outings and do whatever I could to help the team win. That was my primary focus. I wasn’t thinking too far ahead.”

Entering Sunday’s game, Ozuna was hitting .298 (seventh-best in baseball) with 23 home runs (tied for fourth) and 72 RBIs (third). He is a two-time all-star, making it in 2016-17 with the Marlins. He recent troubles, on and off the field, have been well-documented. He was arrested for domestic violence and DUI last year. He started last season off so poorly that there were calls for him to be released. That’s not the case anymore.

The Braves stuck with the locker room favorite. He has carried the team offensively this season. Now, he’s an all-star again.

“I don’t think about that,” Ozuna said when asked if he allowed himself to think that becoming an all-star was possible. It just naturally comes. … When I try too much, it doesn’t go well. I try to think more peace and that’s when all the homers come. … I take what God gives me.”

This year’s All-Star Game will be played in Arlington, Texas, home of the Rangers, on July 16.

Last year, the Braves had eight all-star representatives. Ronald Acuña Jr., Orlando Arcia and Sean Murphy were starters. Matt Olson, Ozzie Albies, Austin Riley, Spencer Strider and Bryce Elder were named reserves. They will have three different all-stars this year.

Braves manager Brian Snitker said Sunday was like Christmas. He held a post-game meeting, after a 6-0 win over the Phillies, to make the all-star announcements. He hands each player an envelope with the All-Star Game invitation. He usually does it before a game, but didn’t want to interfere with Lopez’s start.

“It’s a very talented team,” Snitker said. “… It’s a testament to the players and the organization when you have multiple all-stars.”