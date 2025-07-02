Breaking: Ronald Acuña Jr. named starting outfielder in All-Star game
Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Freeman, Smith join Ohtani to give Dodgers 3 All-Star starters. Tigers also have 3

The Los Angeles Dodgers will have three fan-elected starters in the All-Star Game, with first baseman Freddie Freeman and catcher Will Smith joining designated hitter Shohei Ohtani as winners in final ballot totals
Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani rounds third base before scoring on a double hit by Freddie Freeman, not pictured, during the first inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Monday, June 9, 2025, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Orlando Ramirez)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani rounds third base before scoring on a double hit by Freddie Freeman, not pictured, during the first inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Monday, June 9, 2025, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Orlando Ramirez)
Updated 10 minutes ago

NEW YORK (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers will have three fan-elected starters in the All-Star Game, with first baseman Freddie Freeman and catcher Will Smith joining designated hitter Shohei Ohtani as winners in final ballot totals announced Wednesday.

Detroit will have three fan-picked starters for the first time since 2007 after second baseman Gleyber Torres along with outfielders Riley Greene and Javier Báez were voted in at their positions for the July 15 game at Atlanta’s Truist Park.

Pete Crow-Armstrong and Kyle Tucker of the Chicago Cubs were picked for the NL outfield along with Ronald Acuña Jr. of the host Braves.

Arizona second baseman Ketel Marte, New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor and San Diego third baseman Manny Machado also were voted NL starters.

Seattle catcher Cal Raleigh, Toronto first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Athletics shortstop Jacob Wilson. Cleveland third baseman José Ramírez and Baltimore designated hitter Ryan O'Hearn were picked as AL starters.

Wilson edged Kansas City's Bobby Witt Jr. 52% to 48% and will become just the second rookie shortstop to start an All-Star Game after Baltimore’s Ron Hansen, who started both games in 1960. Wilson's father, Jack, was an All-Star for Pittsburgh in 2004.

There will be nine first-time starters for the second time in three years. Wilson will be joined by Greene, O’Hearn, Raleigh and Torres in the AL lineup and Crow-Armstrong, Lindor, Smith and Tucker in the NL lineup.

Báez edged the Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout 26% to 24% in the closest vote, winning the third AL outfield slot.

New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge earned a starting spot last week as the top vote-getter in the first round, when Ohtani was picked as NL DH with the top total in his league. Under rules that began in 2022, voting is split into two stages, and the second phase ran from Monday to Thursday.

Detroit's three elected starters for the 2007 game at San Francisco were catcher Iván Rodríguez, left fielder Magglio Ordóñez and second baseman Plácido Polanco.

Freeman is the senior All-Star, picked for the ninth time and his fifth as a starter. He will return to Atlanta, where he starred from 2010-21.

Machado and Judge were both selected for the seventh time — Judge all as a starter.

Guerrero, Judge, Marte, Ohtani and Ramírez were holdovers from last year's elected starters.

Pitchers and reserves will be announced Sunday.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Los Angeles Dodgers' Will Smith, right, hits a walk-off home run as San Diego Padres catcher Elias Diaz watches during the ninth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, June 18, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Detroit Tigers' Javier Báez bats during the third inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Sunday, June 29, 2025, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Jose Juarez)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Athletics' Max Schuemann, bottom, steals second base as Detroit Tigers second baseman Gleyber Torres (25) leaps to catch the throw from catcher Jake Rogers in the third inning of a baseball game, Thursday, June 26, 2025, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Lon Horwedel)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Detroit Tigers' Riley Greene stands in the dugout following the ninth inning in the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the Washington Nationals, Wednesday, July 2, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

New York Yankees' Aaron Judge hits the ball in the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Wednesday, June 25, 2025, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Michael Swensen)

Credit: AP

Judge, Ohtani elected to start in All-Star Game as top vote-getters

Jacob deGrom loses no-hit bid in 8th, leads Rangers over Orioles 7-0

Ranger Suárez shines again as Phillies edge Braves 2-1 to take series

The Latest

Sean "Diddy" Combs reacts after he was convicted of prostitution-related offenses but acquitted of sex trafficking and racketeering charges that could have put him behind bars for life, Wednesday, July 2, 2025, in Manhattan federal court in New York. (Elizabeth Williams via AP)

Credit: AP

The Latest: Sean 'Diddy' Combs to remain in custody while he awaits his sentencing

24m ago

The Latest: The House returns in a rush to pass Trump’s bill

36m ago

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is denied bail after mixed verdict clears him of top charges in sex crimes case

37m ago

Featured

The city of Brookhaven's mayor and City Council last week decided to remove the colored panes of glass from the dome of Brookhaven's new City Centre after residents objected to the brightness of the colors, seen here Friday, June 27, 2025. (Reed Williams/AJC)

Credit: Reed Williams/AJC

Brookhaven removes colored glass from City Centre dome after uproar

Some say the colors were too bright, the dome looked like ice cream with sprinkles and the hues distracted from the building’s muted design.

Confederate group sues to stop Stone Mountain’s ‘truth-telling’ exhibit

The Sons of Confederate Veterans allege the park’s changes to its Civil War history exhibits violate state law.

Georgia student going to court after being expelled for warning of threat

The middle school student was expelled after he sent messages to friends about a video he'd seen with someone threatening to shoot up area schools.