Georgia News
Georgia News

Kurtz hits a grand slam, Butler adds 2 HRs as Athletics dominate Braves 10-1

The Athletics dominate the Braves 10-1 on Tuesday night, fueled by Lawrence Butler’s two home runs, including a leadoff inside-the-park homer
Athletics' Lawrence Butler jogs around the bases after hitting a solo home during the third inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Tuesday, July 8, 2025, in West Sacramento, Calif. (AP Photo/Scott Marshall)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Athletics' Lawrence Butler jogs around the bases after hitting a solo home during the third inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Tuesday, July 8, 2025, in West Sacramento, Calif. (AP Photo/Scott Marshall)
29 minutes ago

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Nick Kurtz hit a grand slam, Lawrence Butler homered twice and the Athletics beat the Atlanta Braves 10-1 on Tuesday night.

The Braves have lost five straight and seven of eight.

Jeffrey Springs (7-6) pitched six innings and gave up a run — a solo shot by Eli White in the fifth — on six hits.

Butler led off the first inning with an inside-the-park home run. Jacob Wilson was hit on the wrist by the next pitch and was replaced by pinch-runner Max Schuemann before Brent Rooker and Max Muncy each hit two-run homers to make it 5-0.

Butler hit a solo shot in the third to make it 10-0.

Didier Fuentes (0-3) — the youngest active player in the majors at 20 years and 21 days old — pitched one-plus innings and gave up eight runs on five hits, which included three homers.

Justin Sterner threw two hitless innings of relief before Elvis Alvarado pitched a 1-2-3 ninth for the Athletics.

All-Star outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. (back tightness) did not play for the Braves.

Key moment

Denzel Clarke hit a leadoff single in the second inning, Butler walked and Schuemann singled to load the bases and chase Fuentes. Jesse Chavez came on gave Kurtz hit his first career grand slam.

Key stat

Butler became the first A's player to hit a leadoff inside-the-park homer since Elmer Valo on June 25, 1943.

Up next

Atlanta's Bryce Elder (2-6, 5.92 ERA) is scheduled to pitch Wednesday against Mitch Spence (2-4, 4.06) in the second of a three-game series.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

A view of Sutter Heath Park during the fifth inning of a baseball game between the Athletics and the Atlanta Braves, Tuesday, July 8, 2025, in West Sacramento, Calif. (AP Photo/Scott Marshall)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Athletics pitcher Jeffrey Springs throws to an Atlanta Braves batter during the sixth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 8, 2025, in West Sacramento, Calif. (AP Photo/Scott Marshall)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Athletics' Nick Kurtz high fives his teammates after hitting a grand slam against the Atlanta Braves during the second inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 8, 2025, in West Sacramento, Calif. (AP Photo/Scott Marshall)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker comes out to make a pitching change during the second inning of a baseball game against the Athletics, Tuesday, July 8, 2025, in West Sacramento, Calif. (AP Photo/Scott Marshall)

Credit: AP

Braves troubles start early in fifth straight loss

6m ago

Lawrence Butler hits 1st leadoff inside-the-park homer for A's in 82 years, adds solo shot in 3rd

1h ago

Olson's grand slam powers Braves' seven-run inning in 8-3 win over Angels

The Latest

Athletics' Lawrence Butler slides into home plate as he hits an inside-the-park home run against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 8, 2025, in West Sacramento, Calif. (AP Photo/Scott Marshall)

Credit: AP

Lawrence Butler hits 1st leadoff inside-the-park homer for A's in 82 years, adds solo shot in 3rd

1h ago

Caitlin Clark picks teammate Aliyah Boston first in WNBA All-Star Game draft and Napheesa Collier takes Breanna Stewart

17-year-old Georgia girl charged with murder in parents’ deaths

Featured

“What do I call all that we’ve accomplished together? Just a start,” Lt. Gov. Burt Jonessaid in a campaign video announcing his candidacy for governor. (Hyosub Shin/AJC 2024)

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

Burt Jones loans himself $10M to launch bid for Georgia governor

Flush with $14 million in a campaign account, Jones is vying to become the GOP front-runner — and land President Donald Trump’s endorsement.

Could DC Comics be Georgia’s new resident superheroes?

James Gunn first came to metro Atlanta in 2016 when he directed “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.″ He fell in love with the area, so he bought a home in Fayette County in 2018.

Georgia Tech pulls from SEC school for new athletic director

Ryan Alpert, 37, will come to Atlanta from Tennessee, where he is currently the deputy athletics director and chief operating officer.