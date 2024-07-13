Marcell Ozuna’s homers, Spencer Schwellenbach’s poise lead Braves past Padres

Five observations:

1. Scoreless through the first four innings against Padres starter Matt Waldron, the Braves erupted in the fifth. With two bombs, they quieted a large crowd.

To lead off the inning, Marcell Ozuna launched a 413-foot blast to left-center field that left the bat at 110.6 mph.

Later in the inning, Orlando Arcia deposited a two-run shot into the left-center field seats. It traveled an estimated 401 feet.

In between those, Travis d’Arnaud drove in a run with a single.

The Braves, down a run before that, led by three after their four-run inning. Another encouraging aspect: Ozuna and Arcia both punished middle-middle sweepers, a good sign for an offense that wasn’t taking advantage of mistake pitches earlier this season.

In a start at Truist Park in May, Waldron, a knuckleballer, fanned a career-high 10 batters and allowed one run over 5 2/3 innings as the Padres beat the Braves by two runs.

This time, Atlanta figured out Waldron.

2. Spencer Schwellenbach gave up a hard-hit, run-scoring double to Manny Machado, who stood at second with no outs in the bottom of the fourth inning. The Padres had hit consecutive doubles to begin the frame. Schwellenbach got back on the mound and readied for the next hitter.

His response became the latest example of why he has stuck in the majors.

With a run already in, Schwellenbach got the first out on a pop up into foul territory. He then recorded a flyout and a strikeout to strand Machado at second.

The Padres could’ve added onto their lead. Instead, Schwellenbach limited the damage and kept the Braves in the game so they could score

Schwellenbach threw a career-high seven innings. He allowed only that one run.

In a few starts this season, Schwellenbach has been undone by a big inning. On Friday, he avoided it.

3. In that fifth inning, with Adam Duvall at second base, Eddie Rosario … laid down a bunt! It rolled up the first-base line. Rosario made an out, but moved Duvall to third, where the Braves had a chance to score him with one out.

Before this, the Braves had only one sacrifice bunt this season – tied with Detroit for the fewest in the majors. They now have two, which matches their total from a season ago, when they had the fewest in the bigs.

By bunting, Rosario gave the Braves two opportunities to score Duvall from third base. This was particularly advantageous versus Waldron, who only struck out two batters over seven innings.

With the infield in, d’Arnaud laced a single past the second baseman to bring in Duvall.

4. Entering this series, the Braves’ bullpen ranked second in baseball, and first in the National League, with a 2.93 ERA. Atlanta was the only team in the majors that hadn’t yet surrendered 100 runs in relief.

The Padres, on the other hand, came in batting .259 against opposing relievers this season – the best average in the sport. Their .726 OPS versus opposing relief corps was the sixth-best mark in the majors.

How would these trends hold up?

After Schwellenbach’s seven innings, Joe Jiménez pitched a scoreless eighth and stranded a runner in doing so. Dylan Lee tossed a scoreless ninth.

In front of a crowd of 44,390, the Braves’ bullpen ensured this game didn’t become interesting.

5. In the ninth inning, Ozuna hit his second home run of the game.

It also extended his record: He has 77 RBIs before the All-Star break – more than any Braves player since the team moved to Atlanta in 1966.

Stat to know

29 - The Braves have hit multiple home runs in 29 of their 93 games. After Friday, they are 20-9 in these contests.

Up next

On Saturday, Reynaldo López will face right-hander Dylan Cease and the Padres. The game begins at 7:15 p.m.