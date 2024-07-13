Braves’ Ian Anderson suits up for High-A Rome in latest rehab start

Anderson is working to return from Tommy John surgery. He hasn’t pitched in the majors since 2022, but could change that in the second half of this season.

He started by throwing in two Florida Complex League games. His first start with one of Atlanta’s affiliates came on June 30 for Low-A Augusta.

In 12 1/3 innings across four starts, he’s allowed three runs. He has 10 strikeouts and a walk.