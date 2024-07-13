Atlanta Braves

Braves’ Ian Anderson suits up for High-A Rome in latest rehab start

Atlanta Braves pitcher Ian Anderson delivers to the Tampa Bay Rays during the first inning of a spring training baseball game Friday, March 10, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

By
46 minutes ago

SAN DIEGO – On Friday, Ian Anderson made another rehab start, this one for High-A Rome.

Over 4 1/3 innings, Anderson allowed two runs on six hits. He struck out two batters and didn’t walk any.

He threw 60 pitches, 39 for strikes.

Anderson is working to return from Tommy John surgery. He hasn’t pitched in the majors since 2022, but could change that in the second half of this season.

He started by throwing in two Florida Complex League games. His first start with one of Atlanta’s affiliates came on June 30 for Low-A Augusta.

In 12 1/3 innings across four starts, he’s allowed three runs. He has 10 strikeouts and a walk.

