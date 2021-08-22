Braves finish 9-0 trip, return home for bigger challenges

Caption Braves' Jorge Soler (right) celebrates his home run with Freddie Freeman (5) during the fourth inning Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, against the Orioles in Baltimore. (Nick Wass/AP) Credit: Nick Wass Credit: Nick Wass

The ultra-challenging and potentially revealing stretch begins Monday night with the opener of a two-game series against the New York Yankees at Truist Park. The Yankees (72-52) are on a season-high nine-game winning streak, have the best record in the majors since the All-Star break (26-9) and have won each of their past nine series. While the Braves enjoyed a road trip, the Yankees enjoyed a 7-0 homestand.

Following the two games against the Yankees, the Braves will face the San Francisco Giants, who have MLB’s best record, in a three-game series at Truist Park starting Friday. And then the Braves will travel to Los Angeles for three games against the Dodgers, who have MLB’s second-best record, starting June 30.

The Braves have now won 13 consecutive road games, dating to July 29, the longest such streak in franchise history. The Braves’ previous single-season record of 11 consecutive road victories was set in 1890, when the franchise was based in Boston and known as the Beaneaters, and matched in 1956, when the franchise was based in Milwaukee. The 1994-95 Braves won 12 consecutive road games over the course of two seasons.

Before returning home to a tougher schedule, the Braves took care of business in Baltimore on Sunday.

Braves 3, Orioles 1 (box score)

They scored all three of their runs in the fourth inning against Orioles left-hander John Means, all the result of hits by players the Braves acquired at the July 30 trade deadline. The first run came on a Jorge Soler homer to left-center, the other two on a two-out double by Adam Duvall to deep center.

Soler’s homer was his 18th of the season, his fifth joining the Braves, and Duvall’s two-run double gave him 86 RBIs for the season, including 18 since the Braves reacquired him.

Braves starting pitcher Touki Toussaint allowed one run on five hits and three walks in 5-1/3 innings, striking out five and turning a 3-1 lead over to the bullpen. Relievers A.J. Minter, Chris Martin, Tyler Matzek, Luke Jackson and Will Smith held the Orioles scoreless the rest of the way. Jackson struck out the side in the eighth inning.

Earlier, the Braves turned three double plays to disarm Orioles rallies.

The Orioles’ losing streak reached 18 games.

More to come on this story.