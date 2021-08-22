Braves’ prowess hitting lefthanders will be put to test against Yankees

The Braves are scheduled to face left-handed starting pitchers in both games of the upcoming series against the New York Yankees at Truist Park: Jordan Montgomery (4-5, 3.77 ERA in 22 starts this season) on Monday night and Andrew Heaney (8-8, 5.51 in 22 starts) on Tuesday night.
Montgomery, 28, has allowed one run or fewer in three of his past four starts, although he hasn’t pitched beyond 5-2/3 innings in any of those outings.
Heaney, 30, was acquired from the Los Angeles Angels for prospects at the July 30 trade deadline. He is 2-1 with a 6.55 ERA in four starts with the Yankees, but held the Boston Red Sox to one earned run on two hits across seven innings in his most recent start.
The Braves have the second-best record in the majors in games against left-handed starting pitchers this season (22-12). They started the season 2-6 in games facing lefty starters, but are 20-6 against them since, including wins in the past 10 such games. The Braves have the best OPS in the majors against left-handed starters.
Huascar Ynoa (4-2, 2.70 in nine starts for the Braves this season) will make his second start since returning from the injured list Monday night. In his first game back after missing three months with a broken right hand, Ynoa pitched 5-1/3 scoreless innings against the Miami Marlins last week.
Charlie Morton (12-4, 3.47) is scheduled to start Tuesday for Atlanta.