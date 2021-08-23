5 takeaways from Braves’ undefeated 9-game road trip

Caption Braves manager Brian Snitker discusses the importance of the 9-game road wins and how it shapes up the playoff race.

3. The Braves’ flurry of acquisitions at the July 30 trade deadline paid off again Sunday, with Jorge Soler (acquired from Kansas City) belting a solo home run and Duvall (reacquired from Miami) delivering a two-run double. Between them, they drove in all of the Atlanta runs, all in the fourth inning.

“We’ve been getting good dividends on those guys, that’s for sure,” Snitker said.

“Just to be a part of this little stretch that we’ve been on has been awesome,” said Duvall, who has 18 RBIs in 21 games since joining the Braves and 86 RBIs for the season. He’s hitting .223 for the season, but .324 with runners in scoring position.

4. Braves starting pitcher Touki Toussaint turned a 3-1 lead over to the bullpen with one out in the sixth inning. Five relievers — A.J. Minter, Chris Martin, Tyler Matzek, Luke Jackson and Will Smith — combined to hold the Orioles scoreless the rest of the way. Jackson struck out all three batters he faced in the eighth inning. Smith allowed a leadoff double in the ninth before retiring the next three batters, two on strikeouts, for his 28th save in 32 opportunities.

“The bullpen again came up huge,” Snitker said.

5. The Braves’ road trip transformed the National League East standings. The trip began with the Braves in third place in the division, one game behind the Phillies and a half-game behind the Mets. Now the first-place Braves are five games ahead of the Phillies and seven ahead of the Mets.

But the schedule turns much tougher for the Braves, with their next three opponents — the Yankees, Giants and Dodgers — a combined 87 games over .500. The Braves open a two-game series against the Yankees, who are on a nine-game winning streak, at Truist Park on Monday night, followed by three games against the Giants at Truist and three games against the Dodgers in Los Angeles.

“We have a tough part of our schedule coming up, and we’re all just excited to get after it,” Toussaint said.

Braves 3, Orioles 1 (box score)

By the numbers

13: Consecutive road wins by the Braves overall, dating to July 29, the longest such streak in franchise history.

Quotable

“I don’t want to shortchange us, either. We’re pretty good. We’re a good club, too. But there are going to be big games. We’ve been in that arena all year, and we’ve managed to do OK, so I’ve got a lot of confidence in our guys.” — Braves manager Brian Snitker when asked about the difficult schedule ahead

Next game

Huascar Ynoa (4-2, 2.70 ERA in nine starts for the Braves this season) will make his second start since returning from the injured list Monday night against the New York Yankees at Truist Park. In his first game back after missing three months with a broken right hand, Ynoa pitched 5-1/3 scoreless innings against Miami last week. Left-hander Jordan Montgomery (4-5, 3.77) will start for the Yankees.