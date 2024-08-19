Braves announce schedule, participants for Alumni Weekend

6 p.m. - Braves Legends Parade through The Battery: Before entering Truist Park, Braves alumni will parade through The Battery, where fans can line up along Battery Avenue. The parade will begin outside the Silverspot Cinema near the intersection of Cobb Parkway and Battery Avenue. It will travel down Battery Avenue and conclude by the Third Base Gate. This event is free and a game ticket is not required.

6:50 p.m. – Alumni Weekend Roll Call Introductions: Braves legends will be introduced individually as they parade down a red carpet in center field. Fans are encouraged to be in their seats by 6:45 p.m.

Saturday

4:30-5:30 p.m. – Alumni Autographs: The alumni will be available for autographs throughout Truist Park prior to the game. A map of the autograph stations can be found in the Gameday playbill handed out to fans as they enter the Truist Park gates. Fans can check the MLB.com Ballpark App for details on which legends will be at each station. Alumni locations will be posted on the day of the game. Alumni will sign specially designed Alumni Weekend autograph cards only. No personal items permitted. Autographs are first-come, first-served and not guaranteed. One autographed item, per person, per alumnus. No posed photos will be allowed.

6:20-6:40 p.m. – Softball Home Run Derby: Alumni will compete in a softball Home Run Derby. Bally Sports Southeast will bring viewers unique coverage of the event during an extended Braves LIVE pregame show. Multiple camera angles as well as analysts will showcase the action along with the participant interactions.

Sunday

Postgame- Greg Maddux Documentary Preview Screening: After the game, enjoy a preview screening of MLB NETWORK PRESENTS: ONE OF A KIND, an all-new documentary featuring Braves legend Greg Maddux. The documentary will be screened for fans at the Georgia Power Pavilion Stage before it debuts on MLB Network Sunday at 8 p.m.

The list of expected alumni include: Mike Bell, Bruce Benedict, Mike Bielecki, Bret Boone, Francisco Cabrera, Brad Clontz, Chase d’Arnaud, Kyle Davies, Tim Drew, Nick Esasky, Johnny Estrada, Julio Franco, Jeff Francoeur, Marvin Freeman, Rafael Furcal, Tommy Gregg, Marquis Grissom, Kevin Gryboski, Chris Hammond, Terry Harper, Glenn Hubbard, Tim Hudson, Chuck James, Dion James, Kelly Johnson, Chipper Jones, Jair Jurjjens, Ryan Klesko, Keith Lockhart, Leo Mazzone, Brian McCann, Greg McMichael, Kris Medlen, Kevin Millwood, Mike Mordecai, Dale Murphy, Greg Norton, CJ Nitkowski, Ed Olwine, Terry Pendleton, Eddie Perez, Charlie Puleo, JoJo Reyes, Andrelton