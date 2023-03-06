BreakingNews
Second sports betting bill fails in Georgia Senate
Bally Sports South/Southeast will broadcast 149 Braves games in 2023

Credit: Jessica Cox/Bally Sports

Credit: Jessica Cox/Bally Sports

Atlanta Braves
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
19 minutes ago

NORTH PORT, Fla. — Bally Sports and Bally Sports Southeast will televise 149 Atlanta Braves games during the 2023 regular season, which will also mark the debut of new play-by-play broadcaster Brandon Gaudin.

In other words, all Braves games that do not air exclusively on national TV will be on Bally Sports South or Bally Sports Southeast.

Gaudin and analyst Jeff Francoeur will work together in the booth. Other color commentators will shuffle in and out, as has been the case in previous years.

ExploreEddie Rosario believes he’s past the vision issues that derailed his 2022 season

The Braves open the season March 30 in Washington versus the Nationals, and Bally Sports will have the game. That day will begin with a one-hour edition of the “Braves LIVE” pregame show at 12 p.m.

On April 6, the Braves will host the San Diego Padres for their home opener at Truist Park. Fans can watch that game – with coverage beginning at 6 p.m. – on Bally Sports as well.

It appears the first Braves game that will air exclusively on a national platform – and not on Bally Sports – will be April 9, when the Braves host the Padres for ESPN’s “Sunday Night Baseball.”

The 2023 season will be the debut of MLB’s new balanced schedule, which has teams facing each of the other 29 clubs at least once.

Braves fans can also catch the games on BallySports.com and the Bally Sports app.

Bally Sports is available throughout Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi, South Carolina, Tennessee, and central and western North Carolina. The available providers are AT&T U-verse, Cox, DirecTV, DIRECTV STREAM, FuboTV, Spectrum and Xfinity. (FuboTV is a new inclusion this year).

Bally Sports is expected to announce its entire broadcast team soon.

