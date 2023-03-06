Bally Sports South/Southeast will broadcast 149 Braves games in 2023

It appears the first Braves game that will air exclusively on a national platform – and not on Bally Sports – will be April 9, when the Braves host the Padres for ESPN’s “Sunday Night Baseball.”

The 2023 season will be the debut of MLB’s new balanced schedule, which has teams facing each of the other 29 clubs at least once.

Braves fans can also catch the games on BallySports.com and the Bally Sports app.

Bally Sports is available throughout Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi, South Carolina, Tennessee, and central and western North Carolina. The available providers are AT&T U-verse, Cox, DirecTV, DIRECTV STREAM, FuboTV, Spectrum and Xfinity. (FuboTV is a new inclusion this year).

Bally Sports is expected to announce its entire broadcast team soon.