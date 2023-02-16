Brandon Gaudin new Braves play-by-play voice on Bally Sports South and Southeast

Brandon Gaudin will be the new play-by-play broadcaster for Braves games on Bally Sports South and Southeast, the network announced Thursday.

“Today is the realization of a childhood dream,” Gaudin said in a release. “I get to be behind the mic for the team I grew up idolizing. And the team who fostered my love for both sports and broadcasting. I’m grateful to both the Braves and Bally Sports for this incredible opportunity. I cannot wait to work alongside this team and talented broadcast crew.”