Grand jury report recommends perjury charges
Brandon Gaudin new Braves play-by-play voice on Bally Sports South and Southeast

Atlanta Braves
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

NORTH PORT, Fla. – The Braves have a new voice.

Brandon Gaudin will be the new play-by-play broadcaster for Braves games on Bally Sports South and Southeast, the network announced Thursday.

“Today is the realization of a childhood dream,” Gaudin said in a release. “I get to be behind the mic for the team I grew up idolizing. And the team who fostered my love for both sports and broadcasting. I’m grateful to both the Braves and Bally Sports for this incredible opportunity. I cannot wait to work alongside this team and talented broadcast crew.”

Gaudin has worked as the play-by-play announcer for Fox Sports and the Big Ten Network for the past seven years, broadcasting MLB and NFL and college football and basketball games.

Gaudin worked as the voice of the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets for three years, calling football, men’s basketball and baseball games from 2013-16 before moving to network television. He has lived in Atlanta since that job.

Gaudin also serves as the play-by-play voice of the Madden NFL video game, made by EA Sports. He has held that position since “Madden 17.”

Justin Toscano is the Braves beat writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

