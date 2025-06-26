Judge, Ohtani elected to start in All-Star Game as top vote-getters

Nation & World News
New York Yankees' Aaron Judge hits the ball in the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Wednesday, June 25, 2025, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Michael Swensen)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

New York Yankees' Aaron Judge hits the ball in the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Wednesday, June 25, 2025, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Michael Swensen)
1 hour ago

NEW YORK (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani and the New York Yankees’ Aaron Judge were the first players picked for the July 15 All-Star Game at Atlanta’s Truist Park, elected as starters by fans on Thursday.

Judge led the major leagues with 4,012,983 votes in the first round of fan balloting and the outfielder was picked for his seventh American League start in eight All-Star Games, though he missed the 2023 game because of a sprained right big toe. He also was the leading vote-getter during the first phase in 2022 and last year.

Ohtani topped the NL and was second in the big leagues with 3,967,668 votes, becoming the first designated hitter to start in five straight All-Star Games.

The pair were selected under rules that began in 2022 and give starting spots to the top vote-getter in each league in the first phase of online voting, which began June 4 and ended Thursday. Two finalists at every other position advanced to the second phase, which runs from noon EDT on Monday to noon EDT on July 2. Votes from the first phase do not carry over.

An individual can vote once per 24-hour period.

Remaining starters will be announced on July 2. Pitchers and reserves will be revealed on July 6.

AL finalists:

Catcher: Alejandro Kirk, Cal Raleigh

First base: Paul Goldschmidt, Vladimir Guerrero Jr.,

Second Base: Jackson Holliday, Gleyber Torres

Third Base: Alex Bregman, José Ramírez,

Shortstop: Jacob Wilson, Bobby Witt Jr.

Designated Hitter: Ryan O’Hearn, Ben Rice

Outfield: Javier Báez, Riley Greene, Steven Kwan, Mike Trout

NL finalists

Catcher: Carson Kelly, Will Smith

First Base: Pete Alonso, Freddie Freeman

Second Base: Tommy Edman, Ketel Marte

Third Base: Manny Machado, Max Muncy

Shortstop: Mookie Betts, Francisco Lindor

Outfield: Ronald Acuña Jr., Pete Crow-Armstrong, Teoscar Hernández, Andy Pages, Juan Soto, Kyle Tucker

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani heads up the first base line after grounding out against Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Austin Gomber in the fifth inning of a baseball game Thursday, June 26, 2025, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Ronald Acuña Jr. moved up to fourth in National League All-Star voting, as of Monday. (Colin Hubbard/AP)

Credit: AP

FILE - Sean Combs arrives at the Pre-Grammy Gala And Salute To Industry Icons at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Jan. 25, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Mark Von Holden/Invision/AP, File)

Credit: Mark Von Holden/Invision/AP

Cabbagetown resident Nadia Giordani stands in the door of her 300-square-foot tiny home in her backyard that she uses as a short-term rental to help her pay for rising property taxes in the area. (Riley Bunch/AJC)

Credit: Riley Bunch/riley.bunch@ajc.com

