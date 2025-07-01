The Braves acquired reliever Hunter Stratton from the Pirates before Tuesday’s game, sending minor-league outfielder Titus Dumitru and cash considerations to Pittsburgh. Stratton, 28, was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett.

Braves ace Chris Sale was transferred to the 60-day injured list to open a spot on the 40-man roster. While the Braves hadn’t given a timetable for Sale’s return, it’s been expected that he could return in late August.

The Pirates designated Stratton for assignment last week. He’s appeared in only 2-2/3 innings this season, but he had a 3.26 ERA over the past two campaigns. The Braves have churned through the back of their bullpen, so it makes sense to add another experienced pitcher to their organizational depth.