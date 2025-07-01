Atlanta Braves
Braves trade for reliever, transfer Chris Sale to 60-day IL

Braves get reliever Hunter Stratton from the Pirates.
Atlanta Braves pitcher Chris Sale fields a ground ball during the ninth inning of a MLB game Wednesday, June 18, 2025 at Truist Park. Sale was transferred to the 60-day injured list on Tuesday, July1, 2025. (Daniel Varnado/For the AJC)

By
1 hour ago

The Braves acquired reliever Hunter Stratton from the Pirates before Tuesday’s game, sending minor-league outfielder Titus Dumitru and cash considerations to Pittsburgh. Stratton, 28, was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett.

Braves ace Chris Sale was transferred to the 60-day injured list to open a spot on the 40-man roster. While the Braves hadn’t given a timetable for Sale’s return, it’s been expected that he could return in late August.

The Pirates designated Stratton for assignment last week. He’s appeared in only 2-2/3 innings this season, but he had a 3.26 ERA over the past two campaigns. The Braves have churned through the back of their bullpen, so it makes sense to add another experienced pitcher to their organizational depth.

Dumitru, 22, has a .638 OPS across Low-A and High-A in the past two seasons. The Braves drafted him last summer in the 16th round out of New Mexico State.

The Braves (38-45) entered Tuesday 11 games back in the National League East. They’re in the midst of a 10-game homestand, hosting the Angels and Orioles for the rest of the week.

About the Author

Gabriel Burns is a general assignment reporter and features writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. After four years on the Braves beat, he's expanded his horizons and covers all sports. You'll find him writing about MLB, NFL, NBA, college football and other Atlanta-centric happenings.

