Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Ronald Acuña Jr. of host Braves to compete in Home Run Derby on July 14 at Atlanta's Truist Park

Ronald Acuña Jr. of the host Braves was announced as the first of the eight hitters who will compete in the All-Star Home Run Derby at Atlanta’s Truist Park on July 14
Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. (13) hits a solo home run against the New York Mets in the first inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, June 18, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. (13) hits a solo home run against the New York Mets in the first inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, June 18, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)
Updated 3 minutes ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Ronald Acuña Jr. of the host Braves was announced Wednesday as the first of the eight hitters who will compete in the All-Star Home Run Derby at Atlanta's Truist Park on July 14.

Acuña, who homered on the first pitch of his May 23 return to the Braves following a torn left ACL, will participate in the derby for the third time.

He lost to New York Mets slugger Pete Alonso 20-19 in the semifinals in 2019 after opening with a 25-18 victory over Pittsburgh's Josh Bell, then lost to Alonso 20-19 in the first round at Dodger Stadium in 2022.

“I’m even more excited to be doing it here in Atlanta in front of our fans," Acuña said through a translator in an interview on ESPN. "I’m excited to do it at home and do it for them ... and put on a great show for them.”

A four-time All-Star, Acuña began the night batting .385 with nine homers and 16 RBIs in 29 games this season. He was the 2023 NL MVP, when he equaled a career high with 41 home runs.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

More Stories

Keep Reading

Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuña Jr. reacts after throwing out San Diego Padres’ Elias Díaz (not pictured) during the eighth inning at Truist Park, Friday, May 23, 2025, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Ronald Acuña Jr. will participate in Home Run Derby at Truist Park

Ronald Acuña Jr. will compete in the 2025 Home Run Derby at Truist Park, becoming the first Braves player to do so at home since Chipper Jones in 2000.

1h ago

Braves’ Ronald Acuña Jr. said he’ll participate in Home Run Derby if invited

Braves’ Ronald Acuña Jr. rises in All-Star voting, but teammates lag behind

Only one Braves player, outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr., was among the top five at his position in the second batch of fan voting, released Monday afternoon.

The Latest

FILE - Meta Chief Product Officer Chris Cox speaks at LlamaCon 2025, an AI developer conference, in Menlo Park, Calif., April 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

Credit: AP

Judge dismisses authors' copyright lawsuit against Meta over AI training

20m ago

Mississippi executes the longest-serving man on the state's death row for 1976 killing

22m ago

The US and Iran have had bitter relations for decades. After the bombs, a new chapter begins

24m ago

Featured

Bumper to bumper traffic travels northbound on the I-85 just past the I-285 overpass, also known as Spaghetti Junction, in Doraville. In late May and June of this year, several drivers have pulled out weapons and fired guns at other motorists on metro Atlanta roadways. (Jason Getz/AJC 2023)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Metro Atlanta road rage: Routine drives can quickly turn violent, experts say

‘Power mad’: Why a far-right Georgia GOP faction is splintering

Defections from a far-right faction within the Georgia's Republican Party show it is losing influence in state politics.

Jake Paul’s $39 million Georgia property is fit for a ‘big kid,’ broker says

Social media influencer and professional boxer Jake Paul said much of the $39 million he paid to buy a massive South Georgia property in April came from fighting Mike Tyson