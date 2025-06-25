Ronald Acuña Jr. of host Braves to compete in Home Run Derby on July 14 at Atlanta's Truist Park

NEW YORK (AP) — Ronald Acuña Jr. of the host Braves was announced Wednesday as the first of the eight hitters who will compete in the All-Star Home Run Derby at Atlanta's Truist Park on July 14.
Acuña, who homered on the first pitch of his May 23 return to the Braves following a torn left ACL, will participate in the derby for the third time.
He lost to New York Mets slugger Pete Alonso 20-19 in the semifinals in 2019 after opening with a 25-18 victory over Pittsburgh's Josh Bell, then lost to Alonso 20-19 in the first round at Dodger Stadium in 2022.
“I’m even more excited to be doing it here in Atlanta in front of our fans," Acuña said through a translator in an interview on ESPN. "I’m excited to do it at home and do it for them ... and put on a great show for them.”
A four-time All-Star, Acuña began the night batting .385 with nine homers and 16 RBIs in 29 games this season. He was the 2023 NL MVP, when he equaled a career high with 41 home runs.
___
AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb
Keep Reading
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com
Ronald Acuña Jr. will participate in Home Run Derby at Truist Park
Ronald Acuña Jr. will compete in the 2025 Home Run Derby at Truist Park, becoming the first Braves player to do so at home since Chipper Jones in 2000.
Braves’ Ronald Acuña Jr. rises in All-Star voting, but teammates lag behind
Only one Braves player, outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr., was among the top five at his position in the second batch of fan voting, released Monday afternoon.
Featured
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com
‘Power mad’: Why a far-right Georgia GOP faction is splintering
Defections from a far-right faction within the Georgia's Republican Party show it is losing influence in state politics.
Jake Paul’s $39 million Georgia property is fit for a ‘big kid,’ broker says
Social media influencer and professional boxer Jake Paul said much of the $39 million he paid to buy a massive South Georgia property in April came from fighting Mike Tyson