Max Fried, Reynaldo Lopez, Marcell Ozuna make appearances in All-Star game

That was Fried’s first All-Star game appearance since he didn’t pitch in the 2022 exhibition, his first time earning a spot on the team (”It was a bucket-list item, for sure, to pitch in an All-Star game” he said.). He became the first Braves pitcher to take the mound in the star-studded exhibition since Michael Soroka tossed a scoreless inning in 2019.

Fried completed his inning surrounded by mostly Phillies at first base (Bryce Harper), shortstop (Trea Turner) and third base (Alec Bohm). Instead of trying to get them out, Fried was relying on some of the best players on his team’s top rival. “There was definitely a lot of them, but all really nice guys,” Fried said. The Braves are 8-1/2 games behind the Phillies as they try for their seventh consecutive NL East title.

Lopez, meanwhile, entered with two outs in the sixth, replacing the Phillies’ Cristopher Sanchez. He struck out long-time Royals catcher Salvador Perez on four pitches. It was a return to an old role for Lopez, who spent the past several seasons as a reliever before successfully converting into a starter for the Braves.

“My experience: high adrenaline, four pitches, good night,” Lopez said. He also noted he called NL designated hitter Shohei Ohtani’s three-run homer in the third inning.

This marked the first All-Star game in which multiple Braves pitchers made appearances since 2011 (Jair Jurrjens, Jonny Venters, Craig Kimbrel). The Braves also had starter Chris Sale make the All-Star team (his eighth such honor), though he was unavailable to pitch. Sale had his phone out recording Lopez pitching and supported his teammates from the dugout. This was the first time since 1997 the Braves had three starting pitchers make the Midsummer Classic.

Chris Sale is a proud dad 🥹#AllStarGame pic.twitter.com/VWk11HNG7m — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) July 17, 2024

Braves designated hitter Marcell Ozuna, who leads the NL with 77 RBIs, entered as a pinch-hitter for Ohtani (Dodgers) with two on and two out in the seventh. He grounded out to shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. (Royals) to end the inning. This was Ozuna’s third All-Star nod. He also competed in Monday’s home run derby, hitting 16 homers but falling short of advancing to the semifinals.

“(The All-Star game) was amazing,” Ozuna said. “It was a good experience for me and my family to see me up there taking an at-bat. I didn’t do (what I wanted to do), but it was a good experience.” Ozuna stepped to the plate with the NL in a 5-3 deficit, meaning a home run would’ve put his team ahead late. “I wanted to get a homer and the game end up 6-5, and I’d have the MVP,” Ozuna said with a smile.

This was the Braves’ third straight season of having four or more All-Star representatives. They’ll hope that trend continues in 2025 when the showcase returns to Atlanta for the first time since 2000.

The Braves begin the second half Friday night when they host the Cardinals at Truist Park.