Date set for 2025 MLB All-Star game in Atlanta

The date for the 2025 MLB All-Star game, which will be held in Atlanta, was announced Thursday.

The Braves released their 2025 schedule, and it included the date for the All-Star game. The 95th edition of baseball’s Midsummer Classic will be played Tuesday, July 15. The All-Star break will be from July 14-17. The Home Run Derby will take place on July 14.

This will be Atlanta’s third time hosting the event and the first at Truist Park, the club’s home since 2017.