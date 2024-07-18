Breaking: Date set for 2025 MLB All-Star game in Atlanta
Atlanta Braves

Date set for 2025 MLB All-Star game in Atlanta

Atlanta Braves pitcher Max Fried (54) reacts after striking out Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Trea Turner (7) during the first inning at Truist Park on Friday, July 5, 2024 in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Atlanta Braves pitcher Max Fried (54) reacts after striking out Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Trea Turner (7) during the first inning at Truist Park on Friday, July 5, 2024 in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)
By AJC Sports
19 minutes ago

The date for the 2025 MLB All-Star game, which will be held in Atlanta, was announced Thursday.

The Braves released their 2025 schedule, and it included the date for the All-Star game. The 95th edition of baseball’s Midsummer Classic will be played Tuesday, July 15. The All-Star break will be from July 14-17. The Home Run Derby will take place on July 14.

This will be Atlanta’s third time hosting the event and the first at Truist Park, the club’s home since 2017.

Atlanta Stadium held the 1972 game, in which the Braves’ Hank Aaron hit a two-run home run as part of a 4-3 National League victory. Turner Field hosted the 2000 Midsummer Classic, in which MVP Derek Jeter went 3-for-3 atop the American League lineup en route to the visiting side’s 6-3 win.

Atlanta was to host the 2021 game, only to have it pulled in April, three months before it was to be played, because of changes in Georgia’s voting rights law. Denver held the game instead. In November, MLB announced that the midsummer classic would be held in Atlanta.

