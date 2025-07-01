Atlanta Braves
Former Braves catcher Travis d’Arnaud returns to Truist Park

Snitker: ‘He’s one of my favorites.’
Los Angeles Angels' Travis d'Arnaud runs the bases after hitting a home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Friday, June 6, 2025, in Anaheim, California. (Eric Thayer/AP)

46 minutes ago

For five seasons, Travis d’Arnaud was at the heart of much of the Braves’ success.

The veteran catcher made his return to Truist Park on Tuesday, now a member of the Angels, playing against his former team for the first time since leaving Atlanta as a free agent in November.

“I’ve have had a lot (of memories here),” d’Arnaud said Tuesday in the visitors clubhouse before the Angels and Braves began a three-game series. “The biggest one, obviously, ’21 winning it all. A crazy one is playing here with nobody in the stands in 2020. All the playoff games, all the sold-out crowds. There’s a ton, man.”

ExploreWhy the Braves declined Travis d’Arnaud’s option, making him a free agent

D’Arnaud, of course, isn’t the only former Braves player — or coach — representing the Angels this week. Third base coach Eric Young, assistant pitching coach Sal Fasano, outfielder Jorge Soler (activated from the injured list ahead of Tuesday’s matchup), pitcher Kenley Jansen and general manager Perry Minasian also made their return to Truist Park.

Manager Ron Washington would have been back in town if not for the health issues that are currently keeping him away from the club.

But d’Arnaud was a standout among that group for so many reasons, whether it was because of his play or his persona.

“He’s one of my favorites that I’ve had the opportunity to manage here and all that he’s meant to the organization over the years and what he’s done for our club,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said. “He’s a pretty special guy.”

D’Arnaud joined the Braves ahead of the COVID-19-shortened 2020 season and hit .321 in 44 games. He was part of the team’s 2021 World Series title, catching every inning behind the plate and hitting a solo home run in the Game 2 win over Houston.

His 2022 season saw him named a National League All-Star and he finished the year a .268 hitter with 60 RBIs, 18 home runs and an OPS of .791.

“(D’Arnaud) meant a lot to the team here, the organization,” Braves first baseman Matt Olson said. “To be the catcher and kind of run the pitching staff and do what he did at the plate at the same time was pretty amazing. Stand-up guy, good family man and a great baseball player.”

The Braves declined an $8 million option on d’Arnaud, 36, in November making him a free agent. It was a tough business decision for the club which opted to rest its fortunes behind the plate on veteran Sean Murphy and budding prospect Drake Baldwin.

Ahead of Tuesday’s game, Murphy was hitting .226 with 11 homers and 27 RBIs. Baldwin, in the discussion for the NL’s rookie of the year and maybe even an All-Star nod, was hitting .280 with nine homers and 26 RBIs.

D’Arnaud, meanwhile, is hitting .218 over 39 games for the Angels. But his team has a better record than the Braves at this point in the season. That, coupled with being able to see some old friends this week, had the California native in good spirits Tuesday.

He said he got to hang out with some Braves on Monday’s off day. A bottle of whiskey and a new watch, presents from Braves pitcher Chris Sale, sat in his locker.

“The professionalism, how he carries himself, he was a go-to guy in that clubhouse for players,” Snitker said. “He has a great feel. If he ever wanted, to me, I’d look at him as a manager one day that I think he would do a great job. That presence that he had and how he carried himself and prepared to play and everything.”

Added Murphy: “Everybody loved him here. It was tough to see him go.”

