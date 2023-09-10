Andruw Jones rooting for Matt Olson to break his Braves home run record

The Braves retired Andruw Jones’ No. 25 on Saturday evening, honoring perhaps the best defensive center fielder in MLB history. Jones won 10 consecutive Gold Gloves, hit 368 home runs (434 career) and was part of a division winner each of his 12 seasons with the Braves.

Jones naturally appreciates what the modern Braves are accomplishing. They’re close to securing their sixth consecutive National League East title, this time with MLB’s best record (92-49 entering Sunday) and one of the greatest offenses assembled.

“I’m so proud of the whole team,” Jones said. “I see how they go about their business. You can see the numbers the team is doing. I can’t say enough. I’m a big fan of them.”

Jones spoke glowingly of the two most illustrious players on the 2023 team, first baseman Matt Olson and outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. Olson leads the majors with 48 home runs, just three shy of equaling Jones’ single-season franchise record of 51 home runs (set in 2005).

And nobody would be happier to see that record fall than the player himself.

“When we got Matt Olson, I told everybody that I think Matt Olson is going to hit 50 home runs,” Jones said. “He’s just got that swing. I’m (rooting) for him and hopefully he can break it.”

Olson, in response to Jones’ comment: “That’s obviously really cool hearing from someone you grew up watching and admiring. A Braves legend and baseball legend. Some nice words. And it was cool to be out there for his (number retirement) ceremony (Saturday night). ... One of the best center fielders, somebody who did it on both sides and did it the right way. Somebody who seemed like such a great teammate. It’s cool to hear stories of people backing that up.

“There are a lot of things that go into (setting a record). Sometimes it’s luck of the draw and the way things work out. To hear the guy who has the record rooting for me is cool. I guess we’ll just have to see.”

As for Acuña, there might not be a Braves outfielder who’s been more entertaining since Jones was roaming the Turner Field grass. Jones remembers his former manager Bobby Cox telling him he needed to see Acuña when he was a teenage prospect.

“Bobby said, ‘You need to go see this kid,’” Jones said. “I’m sure he did the same thing with somebody when they saw me at that type of age.”

Acuña is hitting .336 with 35 home runs, 91 RBIs and 64 stolen bases. He’s pursuing the fifth 40-40 season in history – that’s 40 homers and 40 stolen bases – and the first 40-60 campaign.

“The person he is now, the man he’s become and the adjustments he’s making – he takes what they give him,” Jones said. “That’s why the average is .340. Records are meant to be broken, but it’s going to be tough to hit 40 (home runs) and 60 stolen bases.”