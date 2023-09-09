Braves officially retire Andruw Jones’ No. 25

Andruw Jones’ No. 25 was immortalized Saturday and will never be worn by an Atlanta Braves player again.

The Braves retired Jones’ number during a pregame ceremony on the field before the team faced the Pirates. His number was unveiled where retired numbers are displayed left of the left-field foul pole at Truist Park. Jones’ No. 25 sits between Warren Spahn’s No. 21 and John Smoltz’s No. 29 (the numbers were placed in numerical order).

Jones is one of the most adored players in Braves history. Known for his Hall of Fame-caliber defense and power, Jones spent 12 seasons with the Braves (1996-2007). He slashed .263/.342/.497 over that span, hitting 368 home runs, 330 doubles and collecting 1,117 RBIs.

But Jones’ defense was his greatest attribute. He was the best center fielder in Braves history – maybe even MLB history, as he’s the all-time leader in defensive runs saved and defensive WAR by an outfielder – earning 10 consecutive Gold Gloves from 1998 to 2007. He had 10 seasons of 25 or more homers, and his 434 career home runs rank fifth among center fielders all-time. The Braves displayed a large No. 25 in the center-field grass for Saturday’s game.

“It’s a great honor, well-deserved,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said. “His number deserves to be up there in those rafters. … He’s just a great player. You look at the body of work, him getting his number retired here and probably a Hall of Fame nod in the not-so-distant future also.”

Snitker recalled Jones’ first spring training, when former Braves coach Glenn Hubbard remarked to Snitker about how talented the young Jones was. Snitker managed Jones in rookie-level Danville (1994).

“When he left (after the 2007 season), I remember telling somebody, ‘We’re going to be saying ‘Andruw would’ve caught that’ a lot in the next year,” Snitker said. “It was unbelievable. You see the videos of him moving before the ball was hit, things like that. Just such a talented guy. Durable. He never came out of the blowouts. He’d play all the innings, all the games. Just a great career.”

“Today marks the rise of Andruw Jones to the big leagues.” - Joe Simpson



Jones was joined by his mother Carmen, wife Nicole Derick and daughter Madison (their son Druw is a top prospect in the Diamondbacks organization). Braves legends Dale Murphy, Tom Glavine and Chipper Jones were also on stage. Glavine, Jones and Smoltz (via video) spoke on Jones’ impact. Braves chairman Terry McGuirk also spoke. Braves broadcaster Joe Simpson was the master of ceremonies.

Jones spoke for a few minutes after his number was unveiled, thanking the Braves organization, his teammates and coaches, and the fans for their support through the years. Jones threw out the first pitch to fellow Curacao countryman Ozzie Albies.

The Braves have retired 12 numbers, including Jackie Robinson’s No. 42, which is retired leaguewide. Other Braves to have their numbers retired: Murphy (3), Bobby Cox (6), Chipper Jones (10), Spahn (21), Smoltz (29), Greg Maddux (31), Phil Niekro (35), Eddie Mathews (41), Hank Aaron (44), and Glavine (47).

Jones has steadily gained support in Hall of Fame voting. Most recently, he appeared on 58.1% of ballots cast in his sixth year of eligibility. He has four years remaining on the BBWAA ballot to reach the 75% threshold. The rising relevance of defensive metrics has helped his case. If he does make it to Cooperstown, he’d join Cox, Jones, Smoltz, Glavine, Maddux and Fred McGriff as Hall of Famers who contributed to the Braves’ streak of 14 consecutive division titles from 1991 to 2005.