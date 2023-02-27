AJC Braves Report podcast: Spring training goes on the clock

It didn’t take long for the Braves to get their first taste of the things that can happen with MLB’s new pitch clock.
In this edition of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Braves Report podcast, beat reporter Justin Toscano takes a deep dive into how the new rules are affecting the game.
Our crew will dig into if the Braves will benefit from the pitch clock, the ban against the shift, the bigger bases and the balanced schedule.
Justin will also discuss what matters from Atlanta’s first Grapefruit League games.
