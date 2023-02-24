X
Dark Mode Toggle

After offseason shoulder surgery, Ozzie Albies expects to be ready for opening day

Atlanta Braves
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
14 minutes ago

NORTH PORT, Fla. – In the middle of October, Ozzie Albies underwent right shoulder surgery – which he called “just a regular clean-up” – to address the pain he had experienced for a couple of years.

“It was barking a little bit,” Albies said of his shoulder.

The Braves’ second baseman said he had a shoulder impingement, so “they had to go through and clean it up a little bit.” Albies said he’s able to do everything on the field – he hit in live batting practice here this week – but that his overall build-up is backed up a bit.

“You don’t want to overdo anything,” Albies said. “It’s so early in spring. Just trying to be ready for opening day.”

Asked if he expects to be ready for the Braves’ March 30 regular-season opener in Washington, Albies said: “Yes, 100%.”

The offseason provided Albies the time to finally address his shoulder. He said the procedure “relieved all I was worried about.”

But it seems Albies played through shoulder pain at points over the last couple years.

“That’s what I always have done,” he said. “I play hard no matter what. Everybody says, ‘Yeah, you’re 100%.’ You’re never 100%. You always have to sacrifice yourself out there and be good for your teammates because you don’t want to let anybody down,, the same way they (don’t let you down).”

Albies had a difficult 2022 season, as two injuries derailed his year. In June, he suffered a fracture in his left foot. And one day after returning from that, he fractured his right pinkie, effectively ending his season.

Albies hit .247 with a .703 OPS over 247 at-bats in his shortened 2022 season. He hit eight home runs and drove in 35 runs.

Albies’ return should provide the Braves with a tremendous boost in the 2023 season.

“Expecting to be ready for the season,” Albies said. “Obviously feel way better now than before, so I’m happy for that.”

About the Author

Follow Justin Toscano on twitter

Justin Toscano is the Braves beat writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Braves need Kyle Wright to be good again after ‘Aha!’ year 19h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Falcons set to make moves at combine, get jump-start on free agency
19h ago

Credit: AP

Bradley’s Buzz: Flouting public opinion, Bama lets Brandon Miller play
34m ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Braves outfielder Jordan Luplow dealing with oblique soreness at spring training
22h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Braves outfielder Jordan Luplow dealing with oblique soreness at spring training
22h ago

Credit: Tony Walsh

Mark Richt headlines 3 Georgia Bulldogs headed into state Hall of Fame
35m ago
The Latest

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Braves outfielder Jordan Luplow dealing with oblique soreness at spring training
22h ago
Max Fried, Spencer Strider, Kirby Yates throw batting practice. Here’s how it went
Jackson Stephens didn’t want to be anywhere else but with the Braves
Featured

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

With new attention on Carter legacy, presidential library due for overhaul
22h ago
Tara movie theater in Atlanta: 5 things to know
Judge rules against Justice Department over communications in Georgia voting lawsuit
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top