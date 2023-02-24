After offseason shoulder surgery, Ozzie Albies expects to be ready for opening day

The offseason provided Albies the time to finally address his shoulder. He said the procedure “relieved all I was worried about.”

But it seems Albies played through shoulder pain at points over the last couple years.

“That’s what I always have done,” he said. “I play hard no matter what. Everybody says, ‘Yeah, you’re 100%.’ You’re never 100%. You always have to sacrifice yourself out there and be good for your teammates because you don’t want to let anybody down,, the same way they (don’t let you down).”

Albies had a difficult 2022 season, as two injuries derailed his year. In June, he suffered a fracture in his left foot. And one day after returning from that, he fractured his right pinkie, effectively ending his season.

Albies hit .247 with a .703 OPS over 247 at-bats in his shortened 2022 season. He hit eight home runs and drove in 35 runs.

Albies’ return should provide the Braves with a tremendous boost in the 2023 season.

“Expecting to be ready for the season,” Albies said. “Obviously feel way better now than before, so I’m happy for that.”