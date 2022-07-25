ajc logo
X

AJC Braves Report podcast: Is this the week the Braves pass the Mets?

Atlanta Braves
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
20 minutes ago

The Braves trailed the Mets by 10.5 games on June 1. But with an easier schedule this week, Atlanta could finally get back on top of the NL East.

In this episode of The Atlanta Journal Constitution’s Braves Report podcast, AJC sports journalists Gabe Burns and Tim Tucker join Jay Black to discuss another series win, how Atlanta’s outfield changes without Adam Duvall and what could happen this week.

ExploreFive observations on the Braves’ loss to the Angels on Sunday

Plus, our team will also look back at the large Braves contingent at the All-Star game, how Atlanta made out in the draft and how another string of sellouts could help at the trade deadline.

Follow the Braves Report podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Google Podcasts or wherever you get your podcasts so you never miss an episode. You can also tell your smart speaker to “play the Braves Report podcast.”

For more podcasts from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, please visit our podcast page.

About the Author

Follow AJC Sports on facebookFollow AJC Sports on twitter

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Editors' Picks
Nigerian Amusan gets world record on wild night in hurdles2h ago
Young Ukrainians use techno parties to rebuild villages
1h ago
LEADING OFF: Dodgers fans covet Soto, Red Sox slumping
1h ago
Old but gold: At 39, Verlander makes push for Cy Young award
1h ago
Old but gold: At 39, Verlander makes push for Cy Young award
1h ago
Tunisians vote on proposal to give president more power
1h ago
The Latest
Five observations on the Braves’ loss to the Angels on Sunday
8h ago
Ian Anderson’s poor start leads to Braves’ loss to Angels
9h ago
Braves outfielder Adam Duvall will have season-ending wrist surgery
9h ago
Featured
Ryan Coogler attends a panel for Marvel Studios on day three of Comic-Con International on Saturday, July 23, 2022, in San Diego. Marvel debuted the trailer for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," directed by Coogler, at the event. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Credit: Richard Shotwell

Marvel unveils trailer for ‘Black Panther’ sequel, honors late Chadwick Boseman
18h ago
Monkeypox cases continue to rise in Georgia
Former private school students seeking $345M over alleged sexual abuse
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top