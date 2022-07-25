AJC Braves Report podcast: Is this the week the Braves pass the Mets?

In this episode of The Atlanta Journal Constitution’s Braves Report podcast, AJC sports journalists Gabe Burns and Tim Tucker join Jay Black to discuss another series win, how Atlanta’s outfield changes without Adam Duvall and what could happen this week.

Plus, our team will also look back at the large Braves contingent at the All-Star game, how Atlanta made out in the draft and how another string of sellouts could help at the trade deadline.