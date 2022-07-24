Braves place Adam Duvall on the injured list

The Braves on Sunday placed Duvall on the 10-day injured list with a sprained left wrist. Duvall left Saturday’s game against the Angels before the start of the third inning.

When playing left field, Duvall appeared to jam his wrist on the wall in foul territory after chasing Shohei Ohtani’s foul ball down the line. Guillermo Heredia replaced Duvall.