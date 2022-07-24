ajc logo
X

Braves place Adam Duvall on the injured list

The Braves on Sunday placed Adam Duvall on the 10-day injured list with a sprained left wrist. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Combined ShapeCaption
The Braves on Sunday placed Adam Duvall on the 10-day injured list with a sprained left wrist. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Atlanta Braves
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
6 minutes ago

Adam Duvall has tried to get going, but this won’t help.

The Braves on Sunday placed Duvall on the 10-day injured list with a sprained left wrist. Duvall left Saturday’s game against the Angels before the start of the third inning.

ExploreBraves beat Angels, pull within a half-game of the Mets

When playing left field, Duvall appeared to jam his wrist on the wall in foul territory after chasing Shohei Ohtani’s foul ball down the line. Guillermo Heredia replaced Duvall.

Since Eddie Rosario returned, Duvall and Rosario have split time in left field. This season, Duvall is batting .213 with a .677 OPS. He has homered 12 times and driven in 36 runs.

The Braves recalled infielder Mike Ford to take Duvall’s roster spot.

It seems Rosario would be Atlanta’s starting left fielder with Duvall on the injured list. Since returning from the injured list, Rosario is 9-for-45 with two home runs and five RBIs. His OPS is .547.

About the Author

Follow Justin Toscano on twitter

Justin Toscano is the Braves beat writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks
Georgia Tech players vowing to ‘prove everybody wrong’
‘He’s just searching’: Braves’ superstar Ronald Acuña trying to find his way
16h ago
Commitments continue for Bulldogs with standout safety Joenel Aguero
19h ago
Aari McDonald reaping benefits of offseason with local trainer Robert Swain
22h ago
Aari McDonald reaping benefits of offseason with local trainer Robert Swain
22h ago
Braves World Series champion Dwight Smith dies at 58
The Latest
Braves beat Angels, pull within a half-game of the Mets
11h ago
‘He’s just searching’: Braves’ superstar Ronald Acuña trying to find his way
16h ago
Braves explode to rout Angels phenom Shohei Ohtani
Featured
Ryan Coogler attends a panel for Marvel Studios on day three of Comic-Con International on Saturday, July 23, 2022, in San Diego. Marvel debuted the trailer for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," directed by Coogler, at the event. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Credit: Richard Shotwell

Marvel unveils trailer for ‘Black Panther’ sequel, honors late Chadwick Boseman
1h ago
Monkeypox cases continue to rise in Georgia
19h ago
Former private school students seeking $345M over alleged sexual abuse
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top