Braves place Adam Duvall on the injured list

Adam Duvall has tried to get going, but this won’t help.
The Braves on Sunday placed Duvall on the 10-day injured list with a sprained left wrist. Duvall left Saturday’s game against the Angels before the start of the third inning.
When playing left field, Duvall appeared to jam his wrist on the wall in foul territory after chasing Shohei Ohtani’s foul ball down the line. Guillermo Heredia replaced Duvall.
Since Eddie Rosario returned, Duvall and Rosario have split time in left field. This season, Duvall is batting .213 with a .677 OPS. He has homered 12 times and driven in 36 runs.
The Braves recalled infielder Mike Ford to take Duvall’s roster spot.
It seems Rosario would be Atlanta’s starting left fielder with Duvall on the injured list. Since returning from the injured list, Rosario is 9-for-45 with two home runs and five RBIs. His OPS is .547.
