AJC Braves Report podcast: How Braves handled the trade deadline

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Atlanta Braves
By AJC Sports
1 hour ago
X

In this special episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Braves Report podcast, beat reporter Justin Toscano and co-host Jay Black discuss what the Braves did and didn’t do at the trade deadline.

Justin will explain why the Braves added one more reliever and how they will sort out the possible logjam that could be coming in the bullpen.

You’ll also hear GM Alex Anthopoulos explain why Atlanta did not add another starting pitcher.

Follow the Braves Report podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or wherever you get your podcasts so you never miss an episode. You can also tell your smart speaker to “play the Braves Report podcast.”

For more podcasts from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, please visit our podcast page.

Check out these AJC stories mentioned in this podcast

About the Author

Follow AJC Sports on facebookFollow AJC Sports on twitter

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Editors' Picks

Trump indicted: How Georgia case compares to DOJ and New York probes6h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Democratic former state lawmakers subpoenaed in Fulton's Trump probe
8h ago

Credit: Katelyn Myrick

Fulton sheriff says he’s ready for possible Trump indictment
9h ago

Credit: AP

Trump has now been indicted in a third case. Here's where all the investigations stand
7h ago

Credit: AP

Trump has now been indicted in a third case. Here's where all the investigations stand
7h ago

Credit: AP

FULL COVERAGE: Donald Trump Washington indictment
7h ago
The Latest

Spencer Strider sets strikeout record again as Braves beat Angels
1h ago
How Alex Anthopoulos, Braves balanced present/future at trade deadline
4h ago
Here’s what the Braves did at the trade deadline
6h ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Donald Trump indictment - Full coverage
What’s an Indictment? Here’s what to know
New scores: How’d your school do on the 2023 Georgia Milestones tests?
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top