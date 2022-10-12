ajc logo
X

AJC Braves Report podcast: Braves start the NLDS in another hole

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Atlanta Braves
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Last year the Braves dropped their postseason opener and the rest was history. But will history repeat itself after a 7-6 loss to the Phillies in Game 1?

In this edition of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Braves Report podcast, AJC Braves beat reporter Justin Toscano, sports journalist Gabriel Burns and Jay Black discuss what went wrong on Tuesday afternoon.

ExploreThe AJC's complete coverage on the Braves

You’ll hear Max Fried explain his worst start of the season and if his recent bout with the flu is still an issue.

Plus, our team will discuss why Atlanta couldn’t get a big hit until the ninth inning and if the five-day layoff was an issue.

We will also look ahead to Game 2.

Follow the Braves Report podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Google Podcasts, or wherever you get your podcasts so you never miss an episode. You can also tell your smart speaker to “play the Braves Report podcast.”

For more podcasts from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, please visit our podcast page.

Check out these AJC stories mentioned in this podcast

About the Author

Follow AJC Sports on facebookFollow AJC Sports on twitter

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Updates on Georgia Tech’s search for next athletic director8h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Underdog Phillies immediately show Braves this won’t be easy
2h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Braves’ Max Fried doesn’t attribute poor start to flu. ‘I didn’t do my job’
3h ago

Credit: Keith Srakocic

Former N.C. State quarterback Mike Glennon hails Jeff Sims’ play
12h ago

Credit: Keith Srakocic

Former N.C. State quarterback Mike Glennon hails Jeff Sims’ play
12h ago

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Brian Snitker: ‘We had him on the ropes. ... We just couldn’t get a big hit’
3h ago
The Latest

Five observations from Braves’ Game 1 loss to Phillies in NLDS
2h ago
Braves’ Max Fried doesn’t attribute poor start to flu. ‘I didn’t do my job’
3h ago
Braves waste scoring chances in NLDS loss to Phillies
3h ago
Featured

Preview AJC’s Fall 2022 Dining Guide: Food Halls
10h ago
Twenty years ago today, Jimmy Carter won Nobel Peace Prize
Monday commute with I-285 lane closures a breeze - it won’t last
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top