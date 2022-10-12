AJC Braves Report podcast: Braves start the NLDS in another hole

Last year the Braves dropped their postseason opener and the rest was history. But will history repeat itself after a 7-6 loss to the Phillies in Game 1?
In this edition of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Braves Report podcast, AJC Braves beat reporter Justin Toscano, sports journalist Gabriel Burns and Jay Black discuss what went wrong on Tuesday afternoon.
You’ll hear Max Fried explain his worst start of the season and if his recent bout with the flu is still an issue.
Plus, our team will discuss why Atlanta couldn’t get a big hit until the ninth inning and if the five-day layoff was an issue.
We will also look ahead to Game 2.
