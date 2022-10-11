Braves can’t complete comeback in Game 1 loss to Phillies

William Contreras flared a ball to right, but a beautiful catch took away a hit. Then, Travis d’Arnaud grounded out to end the game.

The Braves lost to the Phillies 7-6 in Game 1 of the National League Division Series. The Braves are 4-17 in postseason series play when they lose Game 1. They face an uphill climb, but the series is, of course, far from over, especially because the Braves’ resiliency has defined the team all season.

The day began in an ominous way: Max Fried, the Braves’ trusted ace, lasted only 3-1/3 innings and was charged with six runs – four earned – on eight hits. He was not sharp, and his velocity was down a tad from his season average. Fried’s poor start, uncharacteristic for a left-hander who will receive National League Cy Young Award votes, set the tone as he stumbled in his first time pitching since experiencing a stomach bug.

The Braves’ offense is dangerous enough to overcome deficits, though. This game was not over – not when Fried departed in the fourth inning, and not when the Braves fell behind by six runs in the fifth. The Braves, a homer-happy team, can quickly turn losses into wins.

They never landed the big blow. The Braves went 1-for-7 with runners in scoring position and left nine men on base.

Phillies 7, Braves 6 (box score)

The Braves loaded the bases twice in the first three innings. In the first inning, Contreras, who received an unfortunate strike call, grounded into an inning-ending double play. In the third, d’Arnaud – who drove in three runs with a solo home run and a two-run double – struck out.

Phillies starter Ranger Suarez held the Braves to a run over 3-1/3 innings. A stable of relievers then pieced together the rest of the game.

Then again, you would’ve thought the Braves’ pitching would’ve given them more of a chance. Their arms have, for the most part, been terrific this season. On Tuesday, the Phillies scored in four of the first five innings, including three two-run frames.

In the regular season, Fried allowed three runs over 30 first innings. On Tuesday, he surrendered two first-inning runs when the Phillies strung together four consecutive hits against him. Fried didn’t receive much help from his defense, as Orlando Arcia couldn’t get to one grounder that shot past him for a single before a liner later fell in front of Ronald Acuña in right field.

And in the third inning, Fried didn’t help himself as he put on the leadoff man with a throwing error that pulled Olson off first base. The Phillies eventually scored two more runs on a sacrifice fly and a single. After Fried exited, Jesse Chavez allowed an earned run.

The Braves ended the regular season with a wild week: They crept toward the Mets in the standings, then caught, passed and swept New York. Two days after their final victory over the Mets, the Braves clinched their fifth consecutive National League East division title. They entered the postseason with hopes of defending their World Series title.

Their goal is still in front of them. If we have learned anything about these Braves, it’s that they will be tough outs this October.

But they hoped for a better start to their title defense.

Now, the Braves will look to even the series Wednesday, as Kyle Wright will face the Phillies’ Zack Wheeler.