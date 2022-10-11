Inside the box score: NLDS Game 1 - Phillies 7, Braves 6

RISP: The Phillies went 5-for-12 with runners in scoring position and left eight men on base. The Braves went 2-for-9 with runners in scoring position and left nine men on base. The Braves really left 10 men on base, if you include the extra runner on the bases-loaded double play.

Braves

Travis d’Arnaud: Went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and a two-run double, accounting for the Braves’ first three runs.

Ronald Acuna: Went 3-for-4 for his fourth three-hit game of his postseason career and reached base four times, including a walk.

Matt Olson: Hit a three-run homer in the bottom of the ninth to pull the Braves within a run.

Walks: The Braves walked seven times, the most in a postseason game since they walked 11 times at Houston on Oct. 9, 2005.

Home runs: D’Arnaud’s home run had a 104.0 mph exit velocity with a 30-degree launch angle and traveled 430 feet. Olson’s home run had a 105.7 mph exit velocity with a 34 degree launch angle and traveled 414 feet.