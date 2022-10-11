Inside the box score: NLDS Game 1 - Phillies 7, Braves 6

A look inside the box score of the Phillies’ 7-6 win over the Braves in Game 1 of the National League Division Series on Tuesday at Truist Park.
Phillies
Nick Castellanos: Was hitting 4-for-34 (.118) in his postseason career entering the NLDS, including 0-for-7 in the wild-card games against the Cardinals. He was 3-for-5 with three RBIs in Game 1 on Tuesday.
Ranger Suarez: Entered the game with a 1-2 record and a 3.21 ERA in five starts against the Braves this season. He lasted 3-1/3 innings and allowed three hits, one run and five walks with five strikeouts.
Alec Bohm: Is hitting .333 (3-for-9) with three RBIs, two doubles and two walks in three games this postseason. He has reached base safely in all three games.
RISP: The Phillies went 5-for-12 with runners in scoring position and left eight men on base. The Braves went 2-for-9 with runners in scoring position and left nine men on base. The Braves really left 10 men on base, if you include the extra runner on the bases-loaded double play.
Braves
Travis d’Arnaud: Went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and a two-run double, accounting for the Braves’ first three runs.
Ronald Acuna: Went 3-for-4 for his fourth three-hit game of his postseason career and reached base four times, including a walk.
Matt Olson: Hit a three-run homer in the bottom of the ninth to pull the Braves within a run.
Walks: The Braves walked seven times, the most in a postseason game since they walked 11 times at Houston on Oct. 9, 2005.
Home runs: D’Arnaud’s home run had a 104.0 mph exit velocity with a 30-degree launch angle and traveled 430 feet. Olson’s home run had a 105.7 mph exit velocity with a 34 degree launch angle and traveled 414 feet.
About the Author