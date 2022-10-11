Braves to face Smyrna native Zack Wheeler in Game 2 vs. Phillies

The Braves will try to topple the hometown ace in Game 2 of the National League Divisional Series: Phillies starter Zack Wheeler, who as born in Smyrna and grew up in Paulding County.
The Battery Atlanta was built near Wheeler’s old stamping grounds. This Georgia boy has had ties with the Braves throughout his career. He thought they would draft him in 2009, but the Giants selected him sixth overall – one pick before the Braves, who took Mike Minor.
Four years later, Wheeler made his MLB debut against the Braves at Turner Field, pitching six scoreless innings in a Mets victory. He’s made 24 starts against the Braves – his second-most against any team (behind the Nationals, 28) – and compiled a 3.16 ERA in that time. Almost a decade into his career, Wheeler now faces his hometown club in the postseason.
“I feel like I’ve been playing against these guys forever, especially growing up watching them,” said Wheeler, who is scheduled to face the Braves at 4:35 p.m. Wednesday. “It’s kind of cool coming back home every once in a while and just playing against these guys. They’ve got a really good team. It’s always a good test when you come in here, hop on the mound. I’m looking forward to it.”
Wheeler, 32, has developed into one of baseball’s premier starters. He had a 2.82 ERA this regular season over 26 starts, with 163 strikeouts and 34 walks. The righty has recorded a sub-3.00 ERA in each of his three seasons with the Phillies. He has a collective 2.82 ERA over 437-1/3 innings (69 starts) in Philadelphia.
What makes Wheeler so great?
“Everything,” said Braves right-hander Kyle Wright, who also will start Game 2. “He commands really well. He obviously throws really hard. Great slider. He has a big presence. He attacks the strike zone. He’s a lot of fun to watch pitch, but you hate facing him. Really can’t say enough good things about him. I feel like we’ve gotten to see him pitch now four or five times this year. And I feel he’s looked good every time.
“It’s going to be a grind against him tomorrow. He’s got great stuff, and it’s going to be a battle.”
When the Phillies needed Wheeler most, he responded. He started Game 1 in a wild-card series in St. Louis, the Phillies’ first postseason game in 11 years, and allowed only two hits over 6-1/3 scoreless innings.
Not bad for a guy who former Mets general manager Brodie Van Wagenen downplayed after Wheeler left New York in December 2019. Wheeler had a 3.77 ERA in 44 games for the Mets, but his tenure was interrupted by injuries.
“Our health-and-performance department, our coaches all contributed and helped him parlay two good half-seasons over the last five years into $118 million,” Van Wagenen said months after Wheeler signed with Philadelphia. His five-year, $118 million deal has since looked like a bargain. Van Wagenen was fired in 2020.
If the Phillies upset the Braves, Wheeler and co-ace Aaron Nola likely will be at the forefront. The duo logged 13 scoreless innings in the wild-card round, which helped the Phillies’ offense overcome largely quiet production (outside a six-run ninth in Game 2, the Phillies scored two runs across the other 17 innings).
As for the coming-home angle, Wheeler was unfazed. Asked if he attended Braves postseason games growing up, he simply responded, “no.” He provided a little more insight when asked whether he thought about pitching in Atlanta in his younger days.
“I watched a lot of Braves games. My dad watched them basically every night, I think,” Wheeler said. “I grew up watching them. And I liked the team and all the players and stuff like that. Just never really thought about playing baseball, honestly, at a big-league level. I loved playing baseball when I was little with all my friends and stuff. Never went past that thinking about it.
“Started getting a little better as the years went on. And that started kind of coming along. People talking about it and stuff. Started thinking about it then, but it wasn’t a thought when I was a little kid.”
In other words, don’t expect an overly emotional pitcher Wednesday. Do expect tough sledding for the home team’s offense.
Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC