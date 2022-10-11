Braves to face Smyrna native Zack Wheeler in Game 2 vs. Phillies

What makes Wheeler so great?

“Everything,” said Braves right-hander Kyle Wright, who also will start Game 2. “He commands really well. He obviously throws really hard. Great slider. He has a big presence. He attacks the strike zone. He’s a lot of fun to watch pitch, but you hate facing him. Really can’t say enough good things about him. I feel like we’ve gotten to see him pitch now four or five times this year. And I feel he’s looked good every time.

“It’s going to be a grind against him tomorrow. He’s got great stuff, and it’s going to be a battle.”

When the Phillies needed Wheeler most, he responded. He started Game 1 in a wild-card series in St. Louis, the Phillies’ first postseason game in 11 years, and allowed only two hits over 6-1/3 scoreless innings.

Not bad for a guy who former Mets general manager Brodie Van Wagenen downplayed after Wheeler left New York in December 2019. Wheeler had a 3.77 ERA in 44 games for the Mets, but his tenure was interrupted by injuries.

“Our health-and-performance department, our coaches all contributed and helped him parlay two good half-seasons over the last five years into $118 million,” Van Wagenen said months after Wheeler signed with Philadelphia. His five-year, $118 million deal has since looked like a bargain. Van Wagenen was fired in 2020.

If the Phillies upset the Braves, Wheeler and co-ace Aaron Nola likely will be at the forefront. The duo logged 13 scoreless innings in the wild-card round, which helped the Phillies’ offense overcome largely quiet production (outside a six-run ninth in Game 2, the Phillies scored two runs across the other 17 innings).

As for the coming-home angle, Wheeler was unfazed. Asked if he attended Braves postseason games growing up, he simply responded, “no.” He provided a little more insight when asked whether he thought about pitching in Atlanta in his younger days.

“I watched a lot of Braves games. My dad watched them basically every night, I think,” Wheeler said. “I grew up watching them. And I liked the team and all the players and stuff like that. Just never really thought about playing baseball, honestly, at a big-league level. I loved playing baseball when I was little with all my friends and stuff. Never went past that thinking about it.

“Started getting a little better as the years went on. And that started kind of coming along. People talking about it and stuff. Started thinking about it then, but it wasn’t a thought when I was a little kid.”

In other words, don’t expect an overly emotional pitcher Wednesday. Do expect tough sledding for the home team’s offense.