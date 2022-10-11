BreakingNews
TRAFFIC ALERT: I-285 in DeKalb closed amid crash, shooting investigation
Game times set for rest of Braves-Phillies NLDS

Atlanta Braves
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Get ready for more afternoon baseball.

MLB announced the game times for the rest of the National League Division Series between the Braves and the Phillies on Tuesday.

Game 3 in Philadelphia will be played at 4:37 p.m. Friday.

Game 4, if necessary, in Philadelphia will be played at 2:07 p.m. Saturday.

Game 5, if necessary, back in Atlanta will be played at 4:37 p.m. Sunday.

Games 3, 4 and 5 will be televised by FS1.

The series had a 1:07 p.m. start for Game 1 on Tuesday and is scheduled for a 4:35 p.m. start for Game 2 on Wednesday.

Chris Vivlamore is the sports editor at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He has served as reporter and editor at the AJC since 2003.

