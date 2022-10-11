Game times set for rest of Braves-Phillies NLDS

Get ready for more afternoon baseball.
MLB announced the game times for the rest of the National League Division Series between the Braves and the Phillies on Tuesday.
Game 3 in Philadelphia will be played at 4:37 p.m. Friday.
Game 4, if necessary, in Philadelphia will be played at 2:07 p.m. Saturday.
Game 5, if necessary, back in Atlanta will be played at 4:37 p.m. Sunday.
Games 3, 4 and 5 will be televised by FS1.
The series had a 1:07 p.m. start for Game 1 on Tuesday and is scheduled for a 4:35 p.m. start for Game 2 on Wednesday.
