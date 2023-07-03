AJC Braves Report podcast: Braves pack All-Star Game after impressive month

The Braves have put on an incredible show since June began. They will be rewarded with a crowded flight to Seattle for the All-Star Game on July 11.

In this edition of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Braves Report podcast, beat reporter Justin Toscano and co-host Jay Black discuss what’s behind the Braves’ winning run.

Plus, you’ll hear from some of the Braves headed to the All-Star Game.

And we have the answers to your questions in the “Ask Justin” segment.

