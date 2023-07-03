AJC Braves Report podcast: Braves pack All-Star Game after impressive month

The Braves have put on an incredible show since June began. They will be rewarded with a crowded flight to Seattle for the All-Star Game on July 11.

In this edition of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Braves Report podcast, beat reporter Justin Toscano and co-host Jay Black discuss what’s behind the Braves’ winning run.

Plus, you’ll hear from some of the Braves headed to the All-Star Game.

And we have the answers to your questions in the “Ask Justin” segment.

Follow the Braves Report podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Google Podcasts, or wherever you get your podcasts so you never miss an episode. You can also tell your smart speaker to “play the Braves Report podcast.”

For more podcasts from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, please visit our podcast page.

And don’t forget to sign up for the new Braves Dispatch feature in the AJC’s Braves Report newsletter.

Check out these AJC stories mentioned in this podcast

