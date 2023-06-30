Braves ace Max Fried faced hitters Friday

Since the Braves placed Max Fried on the injured list with a forearm strain, fans have hung on every update and every piece of news about the ace.

Friday provided the best development yet.

Fried on Friday faced hitters for the first time since he went on the injured list.

“It was good,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said of how it went. “I think it was good for him to get out. He’d done all the (bullpen sessions), played catch and all that kind of stuff, and just to see hitters for the first time, I think it’s a good first step for anybody going through that. See how he is (Saturday) and go from there.”

It would seem logical that Fried would need to throw another live batting practice session before heading out on a rehab assignment. For obvious reasons, the Braves have been cautious as they build him up again.

Fried began his throwing program by playing catch. He progressed into long-tossing from different distances. He eventually graduated to throwing bullpen sessions – first with the catcher moved closer to him, then with the catcher in his usual position.

On Friday, he faced hitters, which was the most encouraging step yet.

Despite not having Fried and Kyle Wright (right shoulder strain) for most of the season, the Braves’ starting pitchers entered Friday’s series opener versus Miami with a 3.84 ERA, which ranked second in the National League and sixth in baseball.

Wright on Friday played catch. He’s going through his throwing program but probably won’t return for another couple of months.

Jesse Chavez ‘might be a while’

Jesse Chavez (left shin contusion) certainly is eager to return to the Braves as quickly as possible.

But he’s walking with a cane, which seems to mean ...

“It might be a while,” Snitker said. “I don’t know how long. He’s still gotta be careful, it seems like.”

Chavez on Friday played catch in the outfield at Truist Park. It seemed like Chavez hoped he could perhaps get off the mound before the All-Star break, but that could be pushing it considering he still needs a cane. It seems like his left shin area is still recovering from the aftereffects of getting drilled by a comebacker.

The Braves don’t know when he might return.

“You can only do what you can: You wake up every day and see where you’re at,” Snitker said. “There’s nothing you can do. He’s gonna get the best treatment and care and everything that he can. It just, you know, it takes time.”