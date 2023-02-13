How to watch Braves’ spring training games in March

NORTH PORT, Fla. – Bally Sports South and Bally Sports Southeast will televise seven Braves spring training games in March as the club prepares for the regular season.
Bally Sports South/Southeast itself will produce four of these broadcasts, beginning with the Braves’ March 23 game against the Mets in North Port. The network will also carry three straight games from March 25-27 against the Twins, Pirates and Red Sox.
Bally Sports South/Southeast, which is searching for a play-by-play announcer to replace Chip Caray, has not officially decided on the on-air talent for these Braves spring training broadcasts. The assumption is that the new play-by-play hire would call the games, and you would think analyst Jeff Francoeur would be in the booth for at least one or two.
Even if the home of Braves baseball will produce only four broadcasts, the club will be on TV seven times this spring. That’s because Bally Sports South/Southeast will carry the feeds of Bally Sports Sun and Bally Sports Detroit, which are also part of the company, for three additional games.
The seven Braves games that will be televised this spring are: March 10 at the Rays, March 16 at the Rays, March 22 at the Tigers, March 23 versus the Mets, March 25 versus the Twins, March 26 versus the Pirates and March 27 versus the Red Sox.
The last four games on that list will be produced by Bally Sports South/Southeast and its on-air talent. All games begin at 1 p.m.
Fans can watch Bally Sports South/Southeast through AT&T U-verse, DirecTV, DIRECTV STREAM, FuboTV, Spectrum and Xfinity. Streaming is available on BallySports.com and the Bally Sports app.
