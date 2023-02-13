How to watch Braves’ spring training games in March

Explore Braves announce 2023 spring training schedule

Bally Sports South/Southeast itself will produce four of these broadcasts, beginning with the Braves’ March 23 game against the Mets in North Port. The network will also carry three straight games from March 25-27 against the Twins, Pirates and Red Sox.

Bally Sports South/Southeast, which is searching for a play-by-play announcer to replace Chip Caray, has not officially decided on the on-air talent for these Braves spring training broadcasts. The assumption is that the new play-by-play hire would call the games, and you would think analyst Jeff Francoeur would be in the booth for at least one or two.