Braves to open and close 2023 season against Nationals

The season opener at Washington will be March 30. The Braves will then open the home portion of the season with a seven-game homestand against the Padres and Reds starting April 6.

During the 2023 season, the Braves will play at least one series against each team in MLB. The Braves will play a three-game series against every American League team except the Red Sox, against whom the Braves will play a pair of two-game series.