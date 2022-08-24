BreakingNews
UPDATE: 3 Georgia children diagnosed with monkeypox, according to health officials
Braves to open and close 2023 season against Nationals

Crowds cheer after Atlanta Braves' first baseman Matt Olson (28) hits an RBI homerun during the first inning against Houston Astros at Trust Park on Sunday, August 21, 2021. Miguel Martinez / miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com

Atlanta Braves
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
36 minutes ago

The Braves will open the 2023 regular season with a six-game road trip at the Nationals and Cardinals, the team and Major League Baseball announced Wednesday.

The season opener at Washington will be March 30. The Braves will then open the home portion of the season with a seven-game homestand against the Padres and Reds starting April 6.

During the 2023 season, the Braves will play at least one series against each team in MLB. The Braves will play a three-game series against every American League team except the Red Sox, against whom the Braves will play a pair of two-game series.

The Braves will play 15 of their final 25 games at Truist Park and end the season at home for the third time in four years. The regular season will close with a six-game homestand against the Cubs and Nationals. The finale is set for Oct. 1.

Of the Braves’ 28 games in September and October, 16 will be played against National League East opponents.

A final schedule with start times will released at a later date.

SCHEDULE

March 30 at Washington

April 1 at Washington

April 2 at Washington

April 3 at St. Louis

April 4 at St. Louis

April 5 at St. Louis

April 6 vs. San Diego

April 7 vs. San Diego

April 8 vs. San Diego

April 9 vs. San Diego

April 10 vs. Cincinnati

April 11 vs. Cincinnati

April 12 vs. Cincinnati

April 13 at Kansas City

April 14 at Kansas City

April 15 at Kansas City

April 16 at Kansas City

April 17 at San Diego

April 18 at San Diego

April 19 at San Diego

April 21 vs. Houston

April 22 vs. Houston

April 23 vs. Houston

April 24 vs. Miami

April 25 vs. Miami

April 26 vs. Miami

April 27 vs. Miami

April 28 vs. NY Mets

April 29 at NY Mets

April 30 at NY Mets

May 1 at NY Mets

May 2 at Miami

May 3 at Miami

May 4 at Miami

May 5 vs. Baltimore

May 6 vs. Baltimore

May 7 vs. Baltimore

May 9 vs. Boston

May 10 vs. Boston

May 12 at Toronto

May 13 at Toronto

May 14 at Toronto

May 15 at Texas

May 16 at Texas

May 17 at Texas

May 19 vs. Seattle

May 20 vs. Seattle

May 21 vs. Seattle

May 22 vs. LA Dodgers

May 23 vs. LA Dodgers

May 24 vs. LA Dodgers

May 25 vs. Philadelphia

May 26 vs. Philadelphia

May 27 vs. Philadelphia

May 28 vs. Philadelphia

May 29 at Oakland

May 30 at Oakland

May 31 at Oakland

June 2 at Arizona

June 3 at Arizona

June 4 at Arizona

June 6 vs. NY Mets

June 7 at NY Mets

June 8 at NY Mets

June 9 vs. Washington

June 10 vs. Washington

June 11 vs. Washington

June 12 at Detroit

June 13 at Detroit

June 14 at Detroit

June 15 vs. Colorado

June 16 vs. Colorado

June 17 vs. Colorado

June 18 vs. Colorado

June 20 at Philadelphia

June 21 at Philadelphia

June 22 at Philadelphia

June 23 at Cincinnati

June 24 at Cincinnati

June 25 at Cincinnati

June 26 vs. Minnesota

June 27 vs. Minnesota

June 28 vs. Minnesota

June 30 vs. Miami

July 1 vs. Miami

July 2 vs. Miami

July 3 at Cleveland

July 4 at Cleveland

July 5 at Cleveland

July 7 at Tampa Bay

July 8 at Tampa Bay

July 9 at Tampa Bay

July 14 vs. CHI White Sox

July 15 vs. CHI White Sox

July 16 vs CHI White Sox

July 18 vs. Arizona

July 19 vs. Arizona

July 20 vs. Arizona

July 21 at Milwaukee

July 22 at Milwaukee

July 23 at Milwaukee

July 25 at Boston

July 26 at Boston

July 28 vs. Milwaukee

July 29 vs. Milwaukee

July 30 vs. Milwaukee

July 31 vs. LA Angels

Aug. 1 vs. LA Angels

Aug. 2 vs. LA Angels

Aug. 4 at CHI Cubs

Aug. 5 at CHI Cubs

Aug. 6 at CHI Cubs

Aug. 7 at Pittsburgh

Aug. 8 at Pittsburgh

Aug. 9 at Pittsburgh

Aug. 10 at Pittsburgh

Aug. 11 at NY Mets

Aug. 12 at NY Mets

Aug. 13 at NY Mets

Aug. 14 vs. NY Yankees

Aug. 15 vs. NY Yankees

Aug. 16 vs. NY Yankees

Aug. 18 vs. San Francisco

Aug. 19 vs. San Francisco

Aug. 20 vs. San Francisco

Aug. 21 vs. NY Mets

Aug. 22 vs. NY Mets

Aug. 23 vs. NY Mets

Aug. 25 at San Francisco

Aug. 26 at San Francisco

Aug. 27 at San Francisco

Aug. 28 at Colorado

Aug. 29 at Colorado

Aug. 30 at Colorado

Aug. 31 at LA Dodgers

Sept. 1 at LA Dodgers

Sept. 2 at LA Dodgers

Sept. 3 at LA Dodgers

Sept. 5 vs. St. Louis

Sept. 6 vs. St. Louis

Sept. 7 vs. St. Louis

Sept. 8 vs. Pittsburgh

Sept. 9 vs. Pittsburgh

Sept.10 vs. Pittsburgh

Sept. 12 at Philadelphia

Sept. 13 at Philadelphia

Sept.14 at Philadelphia

Sept. 15 at Miami

Sept. 16 at Miami

Sept. 17 at Miami

Sept. 18 vs. Philadelphia

Sept. 19 vs. Philadelphia

Sept. 20 vs. Philadelphia

Sept. 21 at Washington

Sept. 22 at Washington

Sept. 23 at Washington

Sept. 24 at Washington

Sept. 26 vs CHI Cubs

Sept. 27 vs. CHI Cubs

Sept. 28 vs. CHI Cubs

Sept. 29 vs. Washington

Sept. 30 vs. Washington

Oct. 1 vs. Washington

About the Author

Follow Justin Toscano on twitter

Justin Toscano is the Braves beat writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Braves' Austin Riley excited to interact with veterans at coming event
