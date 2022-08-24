Braves to open and close 2023 season against Nationals

The Braves will open the 2023 regular season with a six-game road trip at the Nationals and Cardinals, the team and Major League Baseball announced Wednesday.
The season opener at Washington will be March 30. The Braves will then open the home portion of the season with a seven-game homestand against the Padres and Reds starting April 6.
During the 2023 season, the Braves will play at least one series against each team in MLB. The Braves will play a three-game series against every American League team except the Red Sox, against whom the Braves will play a pair of two-game series.
The Braves will play 15 of their final 25 games at Truist Park and end the season at home for the third time in four years. The regular season will close with a six-game homestand against the Cubs and Nationals. The finale is set for Oct. 1.
Of the Braves’ 28 games in September and October, 16 will be played against National League East opponents.
A final schedule with start times will released at a later date.
SCHEDULE
