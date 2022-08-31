ajc logo
Braves announce 2023 spring training schedule

The Grapefruit League schedule features 32 games, half of which will be played in North Port. The Braves’ first game is set for Feb. 25 at home against the Red Sox. (Curtis Compton/ccompton@ajc.com)

Atlanta Braves
1 hour ago

The Braves announced their 2023 spring training schedule Wednesday. It will be the team’s fourth exhibition season at CoolToday Park in North Port, Fla.

The schedule features 32 games, half of which will be played in North Port. The Braves’ first game is set for Feb. 25 at home against the Red Sox.

Eleven teams will visit North Port, including an undetermined team participating in the 2023 World Baseball Classic on March 8. Other visiting teams include the Red Sox, Yankees, Mets, Astros, Rays, Twins, Phillies, Orioles, Blue Jays and Pirates.

The Braves finish their spring training slate March 28 at the Red Sox in Fort Myers. They begin the regular season two days later in Washington against the Nationals.

The Braves’ exhibition schedule, as provided by the team (times TBD):

Feb. 25 Boston Red Sox at North Port

Feb. 26 New York Yankees at Tampa

Feb. 27 Toronto Blue Jays at North Port

Feb. 28 Minnesota Twins at Fort Myers

March 1 Tampa Bay Rays at North Port

March 2 New York Mets at Port St. Lucie

March 3 Houston Astros at West Palm Beach

March 4 Minnesota Twins at North Port (split squad), Baltimore Orioles at Sarasota

March 5 New York Yankees at North Port

March 6 OPEN DATE

March 7 Boston Red Sox at North Port

March 8 World Baseball Classic at North Port (Opponent TBD)

March 9 Toronto Blue Jays at Dunedin

March 10 Tampa Bay Rays at Port Charlotte

March 11 Detroit Tigers at North Port

March 12 Pittsburgh Pirates at Bradenton

March 13 Baltimore Orioles at North Port

March 14 Philadelphia Phillies at Clearwater

March 15 Houston Astros at North Port

March 16 Tampa Bay Rays at Port Charlotte

March 17 Boston Red Sox at Fort Myers

March 18 Philadelphia Phillies at North Port

March 19 Minnesota Twins at Fort Myers

March 20 Tampa Bay Rays at North Port

March 21 OPEN DATE

March 22 Detroit Tigers at Lakeland

March 23 New York Mets at North Port

March 24 Boston Red Sox at Fort Myers

March 25 Minnesota Twins at North Port (SS), Twins at Fort Myers

March 26 Pittsburgh Pirates at North Port

March 27 Boston Red Sox at North Port

March 28 Boston Red Sox at Fort Myers

