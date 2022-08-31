Braves announce 2023 spring training schedule

The schedule features 32 games, half of which will be played in North Port. The Braves’ first game is set for Feb. 25 at home against the Red Sox.

Eleven teams will visit North Port, including an undetermined team participating in the 2023 World Baseball Classic on March 8. Other visiting teams include the Red Sox, Yankees, Mets, Astros, Rays, Twins, Phillies, Orioles, Blue Jays and Pirates.