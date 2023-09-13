As Braves close in on 6th straight NL East title, follow updates from the AJC

The Braves are a win away from the next milestone in their march to the baseball playoffs. A victory on Wednesday against the Phillies would give Atlanta its sixth consecutive division title in the National League East.

And all eyes remain on Braves slugger Matt Olson, who hit his 51st homer on Tuesday to tie Andruw Jones for the Braves’ single-season franchise record.

The game is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. Bally Sports South (BSSO).

Braves fans can follow every highlight today and throughout the playoffs with beat writer Justin Toscano and his sports colleagues at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on all of our platforms, including ajc.com, our e-Paper and the AJC app.

On social media: Follow @JustinCToscano and @AJCSports on Twitter and @ajcnews on Instagram. And AJC and Atlanta Braves News Now on Facebook.

Our Podcast: For even more Braves insights, subscribe to the Braves Report podcast, which you can find at ajc.com/podcasts

Daily editions: The Wednesday AJC includes a keepsake poster marking Matt Olson’s 50th homerun. Readers will also find a special Braves After the Game section on Thursday and following every regular season and playoff game.