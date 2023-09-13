As Braves close in on 6th straight NL East title, follow updates from the AJC

Credit: AJC

Credit: AJC

Sports
By AJC Sports
39 minutes ago
X

The Braves are a win away from the next milestone in their march to the baseball playoffs. A victory on Wednesday against the Phillies would give Atlanta its sixth consecutive division title in the National League East.

And all eyes remain on Braves slugger Matt Olson, who hit his 51st homer on Tuesday to tie Andruw Jones for the Braves’ single-season franchise record.

The game is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. Bally Sports South (BSSO).

Braves fans can follow every highlight today and throughout the playoffs with beat writer Justin Toscano and his sports colleagues at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on all of our platforms, including ajc.com, our e-Paper and the AJC app.

On social media: Follow @JustinCToscano and @AJCSports on Twitter and @ajcnews on Instagram. And AJC and Atlanta Braves News Now on Facebook.

Our Podcast: For even more Braves insights, subscribe to the Braves Report podcast, which you can find at ajc.com/podcasts

Daily editions: The Wednesday AJC includes a keepsake poster marking Matt Olson’s 50th homerun. Readers will also find a special Braves After the Game section on Thursday and following every regular season and playoff game.

About the Author

Follow AJC Sports on facebookFollow AJC Sports on twitter

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

CONTINUING COVERAGE
Fulton DA pushes to keep all 19 defendants together in Trump case3h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

BREAKING
Police investigating possible homicide near Gwinnett Place Mall
1h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

PHOTOS: Memorial service held for slain Clayton police K-9 Waro
47m ago

Credit: TNS

Lionel Messi’s status against Atlanta United being determined
2h ago

Credit: TNS

Lionel Messi’s status against Atlanta United being determined
2h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Atlanta Housing Authority CEO Eugene Jones to resign
4h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Mexico, Uzbekistan play to a draw in Atlanta
16h ago
Atlanta TV sports listings
Mexico ready for Uzbekistan at Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Featured

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

16 with Georgia connections among those remembered on 22nd Sept. 11 Day
PHOTOS: Ceremonies across the nation commemorate 22nd anniversary of 9/11
Atlanta editorial cartoon of weeping Liberty statue touched readers
countdown background
0
D
0
H
0
M
0
S
Home Opener
closing-icon
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top